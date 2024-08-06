A magyar csapat eredményei:
Concern in Hungary and the World Mount over Middle East Developments

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto holds talks with Iranian and Israeli counterparts.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 08. 06. 13:38
Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)
"The whole world, including Hungary, is increasingly concerned about the developments in the Middle East," Peter Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page on Monday. The Hungarian foreign minister said that he had telephone conversations with Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz and Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani. The talks "unfortunately proved once again that we are in the 24th hour," he wrote.

Everyone can be sure that if the current security crisis spreads to the territory of one more country, it will not stop there, and in that case the conflict could easily escalate into a regional war that could threaten global security as a whole,

the minister stressed, adding that the international community should now focus all its efforts on "preventing escalation". Hungary's position is clear, Mr Szijjarto said, "we cannot allow Israel to suffer another terrorist attack like the one last October, but at the same time we must do everything possible to prevent a major regional war from breaking out." 

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)

 

