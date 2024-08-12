A magyar csapat eredményei:
"Tusk's an Ordinary Political Cheat"

Poland's prime minister has been accused of lying publicly by the country's former culture minister.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 08. 12. 13:42
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (Photo: NurPhoto via AFP)
As highlighted by Magyar Nemzet in an earlier article, Donald Tusk recently announced at a press briefing that Poland's ministers of justice, finance and home affairs have signed an inter-ministerial agreement on inter-ministerial cooperation "to secure and recover any unlawfully spent treasury assets". According to Mr. Tusk, the initiative is aimed at investigating the flow of funds under the previous government led by the Law and Justice (PiS) party.

According to the Polish prime minister, Poland's tax authorities are carrying out audits in a total value of PLN 100 billion across ninety organizations. 

Mr.Tusk lied,

– former PiS culture minister Piotr Glinski said in reaction to the investigation, as reported by the Polish wPolityce news portal. 

On his social media, Mr. Glinski stated on Saturday that "in the autumn, Tusk lied that we spent half a billion "on ourselves" in the ministry of culture and national heritage. I wrote an interpellation about this. Of course, he was unable to justify this slander." 

Yesterday [Friday] he lied in the same way. He's an ordinary political cheat. He is destroying Polish culture, our development potential, our democracy. Sooner or later Poland will have to pay a heavy price for this,

– Mr. Glinski emphasized.

Cover photo: Polish PM Donald Tusk (Photo: AFP)

