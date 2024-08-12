As highlighted by Magyar Nemzet in an earlier article, Donald Tusk recently announced at a press briefing that Poland's ministers of justice, finance and home affairs have signed an inter-ministerial agreement on inter-ministerial cooperation "to secure and recover any unlawfully spent treasury assets". According to Mr. Tusk, the initiative is aimed at investigating the flow of funds under the previous government led by the Law and Justice (PiS) party.
"Tusk's an Ordinary Political Cheat"
Poland's prime minister has been accused of lying publicly by the country's former culture minister.
According to the Polish prime minister, Poland's tax authorities are carrying out audits in a total value of PLN 100 billion across ninety organizations.
Mr.Tusk lied,
– former PiS culture minister Piotr Glinski said in reaction to the investigation, as reported by the Polish wPolityce news portal.
On his social media, Mr. Glinski stated on Saturday that "in the autumn, Tusk lied that we spent half a billion "on ourselves" in the ministry of culture and national heritage. I wrote an interpellation about this. Of course, he was unable to justify this slander."
Yesterday [Friday] he lied in the same way. He's an ordinary political cheat. He is destroying Polish culture, our development potential, our democracy. Sooner or later Poland will have to pay a heavy price for this,
– Mr. Glinski emphasized.
Cover photo: Polish PM Donald Tusk (Photo: AFP)
Viktor Orban Thanks Hungarian Olympians + Video
Hungary's prime minister sent a message to the athletes on his social media.
Majority Is Normal Also in Western Europe
Going against human nature upsets everything much more than allowing human nature and the created order to prevail.
"Nothing Extraordinary About a Biological Male Winning Women's Competition"
The head of the Center for Fundamental Rights shared strong statements on social media.
This Is Why Brussels Punishes Hungary
It's shameful that the most vocal supporters of illegal migration hardly shoulder any of the obligations arising from the implementation of the pact that attracts migrants like a magnet, the state secretary said.
