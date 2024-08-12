"Tusk's an Ordinary Political Cheat"

According to the Polish prime minister, Poland's tax authorities are carrying out audits in a total value of PLN 100 billion across ninety organizations.

Mr.Tusk lied,

– former PiS culture minister Piotr Glinski said in reaction to the investigation, as reported by the Polish wPolityce news portal.

On his social media, Mr. Glinski stated on Saturday that "in the autumn, Tusk lied that we spent half a billion "on ourselves" in the ministry of culture and national heritage. I wrote an interpellation about this. Of course, he was unable to justify this slander."

Yesterday [Friday] he lied in the same way. He's an ordinary political cheat. He is destroying Polish culture, our development potential, our democracy. Sooner or later Poland will have to pay a heavy price for this,

– Mr. Glinski emphasized.

Prędzej czy póżniej Polska wystawi mu za to cieki rachunek. 2/2 — Piotr Gliński (@PiotrGlinski) August 10, 2024

