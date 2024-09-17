As Many Soldiers as Needed Are Being Deployed to Embankments

"As many of us will go as are needed," said Hungary's Defence Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky in his latest Facebook post. He said that nearly 1,400 soldiers are already helping in the operations to protect against the current floods.

The security of the Hungarian people is the top priority,

he added.

In the ministry's press release, the minister stressed that Hungarian soldiers are currently on duty day and night along the Danube, in the area of Mosonmagyarovar in Gyor-Moson-Sopron County, in Neszmely and Pilismarot, both in Komarom-Esztergom County and in Vac, Pest County. In addition, troops are being deployed to other settlements, including Szob, Zebegeny, Kismaros, Dunabogdany, Leanyfalu and Szodliget.

The Hungarian Army is providing assistance in handling the flood emergency, as per county requests. They can count on Hungarian soldiers,

the head of the ministry wrote.

"PTSZ-M tracked amphibious vehicles and H145M helicopters are also being deployed in the defense operations against the highest Danube water levels, not seen since 2013," he said, noting that "in addition to our professional and contracted personnel, starting Wednesday, Territorial Defense Reservists will also take part in flood protection, including those who have recently decided to participate in the protection of our country's security, as a result of our "I Love and Protect It!" campaign, while continuing their civilian vocations or studies.

Colonel General Gabor Borondi, Chief of General Staff, had pre-designated as field bases the barracks in Gyor, Tata and Szentendre, where he personally inspected the preparations over the weekend, and on Monday he viewed the defense operations in Neszmely and Pilismarot. The Colonel General stressed that, the armed forces are able to support the flood protection tasks quickly and efficiently on the basis of the disaster management plans by providing the personnel and technical conditions, in cooperation with the county protection committees and flood protection experts.

Cover photo: Hungarian soldiers deployed to help protect against flooding (Photo: honvedelem.hu)