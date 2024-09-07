Hungary FM: Time to End 'Prank Show' and Talk Honestly About EU Enlargement

At a joint press conference with his North Macedonian counterpart Timcho Mucunski, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation between their countries, particularly given the severe challenges facing the continent and the EU's apparent struggle to find the right answers in addressing them.

"Had we found the right answers, Europe wouldn't be ailing currently," Mr. Szijjarto said. "We believe the present situation demonstrates the need for the European Union to return to a common-sense approach. We must acknowledge that Europe's stability is linked to the stability of our immediate neighborhood and that dialogue with the EU's neighbors must be enhanced," he said.

Brussels, along with the capitals of Western and Northern European countries and Western Balkan states, should also recognize that the EU does need the Western Balkans. It is not an exaggeration to say that the EU needs the Western Balkans more than the Western Balkans need the EU, he added.

Mr. Szijjarto stressed that the EU requires new energy, which could come from the Western Balkans, because the ambition and rapid development of the countries in the region could provide a much-needed impetus that is currently lacking in the community. He also emphasized that there is a great deal of hypocrisy surrounding the topic of EU enlargement, where public support expressed by his colleagues in in sharp contrast with their opposition to the idea behind closed doors.

If this wasn't the case, North Macedonia would not be in the undignified position this year of having been a candidate country for nineteen years, with accession negotiations still not having begun.

"If the mood in the European Union was pro-enlargement, this would not be happening," FM Szijjarto pointed out.

"And that's why we call on our friends in Northern and Western Europe and the Baltic states to stop the current 'prank show' and start speaking about enlargement candidly, and to support the acceleration of the enlargement process," he stated.

Mr. Szijjarto underlined that the government will do all it can to organize an intergovernmental conference with North Macedonia during Hungary's EU presidency, which could open the first chapters of accession talks.

"We also call on the European Commission to start disbursing the necessary funds for the development of North Macedonia under the so-called Reform and Growth Facility during the Hungarian presidency," he added.

He stressed that although the government in Skopje had met all the conditions laid out, the EU's fund transfers "are not always without political bias, nor are they always made on objective criteria." He also thanked the leaders of the Western Balkans for their joint letter to Oliver Varhelyi, asking Hungary's Enlargement Commissioner to continue with his work.

"So, we will see how the concept of democracy will permeate Brussels and whether the new President of the European Commission is willing to take into account the requests of the Western Balkan countries," Mr. Szijjarto emphasized.

Finally, Hungary's foreign minister touched on the issue of bilateral relations, recalling that the two countries have intensified their cooperation in support of economic reforms in North Macedonia. He noted that bilateral trade flows have increased fivefold in recent years and that 4iG, for example, has made it a priority to establish a presence in North Macedonia. "The government of Hungary continues to support domestic companies in investing in strategic areas in North Macedonia, and we are also pleased that Wizz Air is the market leader in civil aviation there," Mr. Szijjarto said. He added that the parties reaffirmed their commitment to stopping illegal immigration, which poses a fundamental threat to the security of the Western Balkans. "Brussels' approach of penalizing countries that stop illegal migrants is also a threat to the security of the Western Balkans," Hungary's foreign minister warned.

Cover photo: Timcho Mucunski of Nort Macedonia and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)