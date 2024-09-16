Rendkívüli

MEP Gyorgy Holvenyi: Everything Has Its Limits

And, as such, even countries have their own borders. This is a fact that apparently Western European countries – particularly Germany – are starting to wake up to," the MEP wrote on his social media.

2024. 09. 16. 11:21
HÖLVÉNYI György
KDNP MEP Gyorgy Holvenyi in the European Parliament building in Brussels on July 24, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger) Fotó: Purger Tamás
In a Facebook post, MEP Gyorgy Holvenyi drew attention to the fact that Kenyan President William Ruto paid an official visit to Berlin this week, where he and Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a deal to curb illegal immigration. Starting tomorrow, the Germans are also reinstating their border controls. 

Those without the right documents will not be allowed to enter the country and will therefore be classified as illegal migrants,

– the MEP of Hungary's Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) wrote.

 

Oh, what a violation of human rights and democracy this is! Because this is what Hungary is accused of for refusing to allow illegal migrants to enter the country. And not only is Hungary being accused, but it's also being fined millions of euros every day by Brussels for the same thing that Germany is now proud of and the Netherlands is rejoicing over, citing the security of the country,

– he added. Everything has its limits, so there is also a limit to insolence and hypocritical behavior," the politician said. 

 

Cover photo: KDNP MEP Gyorgy Holvenyi in the European Parliament building in Brussels on July 24, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

