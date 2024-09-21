Never Seen an Illegal Gas Station in a Truck Wash? Watch This Police Video

The criminal investigation was launched in the spring by Szekesfehervar's International Crimes Unit of KR NNI in connection with a supposed illegal fuel station, and over time the role of those involved in the crime became increasingly clear. It was suspected that a Szekesfehervar-based company operating as a truck wash had purchased fuel on the black market and then resold it.

The 44-year-old company director ran the illegal business with his 19-year-old son. Drivers from a transport company in Budapest would come to the truck wash on a daily basis, where they would leave in cans a portion of the fuel they had been entrusted to transport. They would siphon gasoline or diesel from the tanker trucks' compartments depending on their shipment. Investigators found evidence of the involvement of eight drivers, including the brother of the man who ran the truck wash.