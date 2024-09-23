Peter Magyar Reneges on Representing Hungarians After All

"Peter Magyar promised that he would go to work in his workplace, the European Parliament, but he has not shown up there since the summer,"Csaba Domotor noted on his social media page.

According to publicly accessible records, he did not attend any committee or plenary meetings in September.

the recently elected Fidesz MEP wrote about Peter Magyar.

"The top man of the Tisza Party has for 22 days failed to make an appearance at his workplace in Brussels, which he was elected to in June," said Csaba Domotor, stressing