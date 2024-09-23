dömötör CsabaEurópai ParlamentMagyar Péter
Peter Magyar Reneges on Representing Hungarians After All

Although the Tisza Party chief vowed to work hard in Brussels, he fails to show up at his work place.

2024. 09. 23. 14:43
Tisza Party President and MEP Magyar Peter (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
"Peter Magyar promised that he would go to work in his workplace, the European Parliament, but he has not shown up there since the summer,"Csaba Domotor noted on his social media page.

According to publicly accessible records, he did not attend any committee or plenary meetings in September.

the recently elected Fidesz MEP wrote about Peter Magyar.

"The top man of the Tisza Party has for 22 days failed to make an appearance at his workplace in Brussels, which he was elected to in June," said Csaba Domotor, stressing

This isn't what he promised.

