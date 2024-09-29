Milos ZemanOrbán Viktorminiszterelnök
magyar

PM Orban on Visit to Czech Republic

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is also among well wishers personally paying tribute to former Czech President Milos Zeman on his 80th birthday, the PM's press chief Bertalan Havasi confirmed to MTI the Czech press reports.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI2024. 09. 29. 10:33
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) holds talks with former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (right) in Ceske Budejovice on September 28, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Vivien Cher Benko)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to Czech news portals, former head of state Milos Zeman's 80th birthday party will be held in Hluboka nad Vltavou on Saturday evening, with many Czech and foreign politicians in addition to his loved ones on the list of invitees. Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico arrived on Friday evening and Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are expected to attend the event, the reports read.

Viktor Orban held separate talks with former Czech Prime Minister and ANO Party President Andrej Babis, in Ceske Budejovice on Saturday afternoon, the PM's press chief told MTI.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) holds talks with former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (right) in Ceske Budejovice on September 28, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Vivien Cher Benko)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekBródy

Bródy János leleplezte Magyar Péter hatalmas titkát

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Összenő, ami összetartozik.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.