PM Orban on Visit to Czech Republic

According to Czech news portals, former head of state Milos Zeman's 80th birthday party will be held in Hluboka nad Vltavou on Saturday evening, with many Czech and foreign politicians in addition to his loved ones on the list of invitees. Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico arrived on Friday evening and Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are expected to attend the event, the reports read.

Viktor Orban held separate talks with former Czech Prime Minister and ANO Party President Andrej Babis, in Ceske Budejovice on Saturday afternoon, the PM's press chief told MTI.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) holds talks with former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (right) in Ceske Budejovice on September 28, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Vivien Cher Benko)