PM Orban: We Need a Policy of Economic Neutrality to Win Next Decade

North Macedonia has a dispute with the Bulgarians, who are blocking its accession processes. Hungary is currently holding the rotating EU presidency, so we can say that it is a duty to go to certain countries and help in resolving existing conflicts. That's partly why we are here. However, the rotating presidency will be over quickly, and there are issues that persist, such as migration, PM Orban said on Kossuth Radio's Good Morning, Hungary program on Friday, speaking from Ohrid in North Macedonia.

There is a third reason for the visit, PM Orban said, noting that important trade routes pass through the country.

If Hungary wants to get its goods to the sea, the route to the Greek ports is through North Macedonia. Economic cooperation between the two countries is important.

The crises and the Asian economies have brought about a change in the global economy and countries that fail to adapt will be losers, PM Orban pointed out.

We must make Hungary a winner in the next decade and therefore we need to pursue a policy of economic neutrality,

the Hungarian prime minister said. "The world is being divided into blocs, and Hungary must fend this off. There will be a Western and an Eastern world economy, and we will have to make a decision which half of the world our country will belong to. We cannot join either bloc, it is in our interest to have a deep relationship with both blocs," he explained.

Response to the formation of blocs

Many European companies are suffering from the sanctions policy, PM Orban said, stressing, however, that we must first be clear about ourselves. The point is that we must not be forced to look at the economy through a political lens.

We should take from the West and the East only what is useful and sensible and reject any pressure that could be harmful to our country's future,

he emphasized.

In PM Orban's view, division into blocs always slows down the growth of the world economy and it is not good for nation states. When bans and sanctions come in, we all lose, he opined. He believes that Europe is on a suicidal path when it responds to its economic difficulties and Asia's rise with forming blocs.

Viktor Orban said that he is trying to convince his European colleagues not to go down this road, but they are under immense of pressure. He noted that we Hungarians have gained experience of why separation into blocs is not good.

Whichever way the global economy is divided into blocs, it is in Hungary's interest to remain at the forefront of technological development,

he highlighted.

"It is important that the best cars in the world are made in Hungary. It is important that state-of-the-art technologies for the production and storage of green energy are used and produced here. It is important that we are not left out of digitalization."

For us, it is important that Hungary is not left out of innovations, no matter whether they come from the East or the West,

he said.

Help for young people and families

It is necessary to launch a worker loan scheme for young people in order to provide them with new means to be able to buy their own home. With family policy being an important element of the government's policy, tax rebate for families raising children should be doubled, and small and medium-sized businesses should be ensured the opportunity to ease their capital shortage. Thanks to these measures, economic growth could increase to between three and six percent, although even with the current low growth we are still in the lead, but we don't want to be stuck in this range. This growth has been achieved before, will be achieved again. Hungary can do it, he stated.

Competitiveness

On the subject of competitiveness, the prime minister noted that the big debates currently ongoing among European leaders is likely to result in a European agreement that could improve the competitiveness of EU countries. That competitiveness pact could be agreed by the end of December, he said.

Migration

On the migration-related fine Hungary is to pay, Mr Orban remarked that

if you speak the truth - and this is particularly true in the migration debate, they tear your head off.

Matteo Salvini was here the other day and he is about to be jailed for six years for his stance on migration, because he refused to allow migrants to come ashore in Italy, Hungary's leader said, adding that

Salvini is our hero and we stand by him wholeheartedly.

In the mean time, despite the judicial ruling, he pointed out that a growing number of countries are agreeing that those who oppose migration were and are right.

Not allowing illegal migrants to enter our continent is our only chance for a better future,

Mr Orbn said.

Projections for the coming weeks

In the coming weeks, according to the PM, an escalation of disputes in the world can be expected, as we are approaching the US presidential election, which could decide whether the world continues on the path of war or declares peace in the hotspots.

Donald Trump was the president of peace, started no new wars, and took steps to resolve past conflicts. The peace-loving part of the world is rooting for the man of peace to be the top man of the US,

he said, noting that

Hungary, too, has pro-war politicians, they're left-wingers, while the pro-peace politicians are on the Right, so this debate will become increasingly heated domestically, as well.

The issue of the heroes of our 1956 Revolution against the Soviets had already been dragged into the debate before. We have to be alert, leaving no room for doubt, and must be precise in our communication, he said, adding that his policy chief Balazs Orban was ambiguous in his wording. The PM said that our heroes of '56 should be kept out of this debate, and their glory should be kept on the agenda.

Where past heroes are not forgotten, there will always be new heroes.

If history were to turn and we had to fight for our country again, Balazs Orban would be right there with us in the Corvin district.

PM Orban also added that Hungary will defend itself with all means at its disposal, just as it is contained in the Hungarian constitution that it is the obligation of all Hungarians to do so.

Successful flood protection

The prime minister went on to thank all those involved in the flood protection operation.

The Hungarian state was more efficient, better organized and better prepared today than during the flood of 2013,

and he noted that the flooding in neighboring countries had claimed human lives, but not in Hungary.

Following a flood, the government always receives a detailed technical report from the water authorities, and the proposals in it are then formulated by the government into an action plan and the necessary steps are taken. This has been the case with every flood situation, and it will be the case again this time, Viktor Orban said.



The Hungarian prime minister's interview on Kossuth Radio's Good Morning Hungary program after 7:30 am, was reported in real time by Magyar Nemzet.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban giving an interview in Kossuth Radio studio (Photo: Vivien Cher Benko/ PM's Press Office/MTI)