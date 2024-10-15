Hungarian Presidency Seeks Balance Between Competitiveness and Climate Goals

During a press briefing following the meeting of the EU’s Environment Council, Aniko Raisz emphasized that efforts must be made to ensure that environmental, health and competitiveness considerations are applied jointly, so the European Union can successfully implement its related policies.

According to her briefing, the most critical issue at the council meeting was developing the Council’s position for the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in November. Ms. Raisz emphasized that the EU will support an effective and achievable goal for financing the fight against climate change and will advocate for ambitious climate-related plans.

The adopted text indicates that the EU intends to continue its leading role in international efforts to limit global warming and calls for solidarity with countries and communities most affected by climate change.

Ms. Raisz also highlighted that member states had discussed the EU’s position for the 5th meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5), to be held in South Korea at the end of November, where they plan to adopt a legally binding international agreement to combat plastic pollution.

“We cannot over-emphasize the importance of this agreement in preventing plastic pollution,” she said.

Regarding the UN’s 16th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP16), scheduled for October 21 - November 1 in Colombia, Ms. Raisz noted that the Council also adopted its mandate for that event. She recalled that at last year’s biodiversity conference, nations set a global goal to ensure that one-third of the planet's land should remain in a natural state. Hungary has already fulfilled this commitment, with one-third of its territory in near-natural condition, the state secretary underlined, adding that the focus will now shift to the implementation, accompanied by proper planning and review.

“All of this is not only crucial from the perspective of competitiveness, the economy, environmental protection and health, but also to ensure that we can live in a healthy environment,” said Aniko Raisz, the energy ministry's state secretary in charge of environmental affairs and circular economy.

Cover photo: Aniko Raisz, State Secretary for Environmental Affairs and Circular Economy at the Energy Ministry's, before the EU Environment Council meeting in Luxembourg (Photo: MTI).