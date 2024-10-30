BrüsszelMenczer TamásEurópai Parlament (EP)mentelmi jogMagyar Péter
magyar

Tamas Menczer Sends Message to Peter Magyar, Brussels's Hungarian Mouthpiece

"It is not Hungarian sovereignty that must be given up, but the right to immunity from Brussels," the Fidesz communications director rebuked the Tisza Party chief.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 10. 30. 14:05
Hungary's Fidesz Party Communications Director Tamas Menczer (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

A short message to Peter Magyar, the Hungarian mouthpiece of Brussels:

It is not Hungarian sovereignty that must be given up, but the right to immunity from Brussels!

Hungary's ruling party communications chief addressed to the head of the Tisza Party, in a Facebook post.

The prosecutor general has requested the European Parliament to waive Peter Magyar's immunity on suspicion of theft. The Tisza Party president had stolen a guest's phone in a nightclub and tossed it in the Danube. In the meantime, however, he has taken up his MEP mandate, which gives him immunity, so for the time being he cannot be held to account for his actions.

 

Cover photo: Hungary's Fidesz Party Communications Director Tamas Menczer  (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Ismét napfényre került a Kéri család titka

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

A biznisz az biznisz.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu