Tamas Menczer Sends Message to Peter Magyar, Brussels's Hungarian Mouthpiece

A short message to Peter Magyar, the Hungarian mouthpiece of Brussels:

It is not Hungarian sovereignty that must be given up, but the right to immunity from Brussels!

Hungary's ruling party communications chief addressed to the head of the Tisza Party, in a Facebook post.

The prosecutor general has requested the European Parliament to waive Peter Magyar's immunity on suspicion of theft. The Tisza Party president had stolen a guest's phone in a nightclub and tossed it in the Danube. In the meantime, however, he has taken up his MEP mandate, which gives him immunity, so for the time being he cannot be held to account for his actions.

Cover photo: Hungary's Fidesz Party Communications Director Tamas Menczer (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)