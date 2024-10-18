Tisza Admits: Aligning with Manfred Weber’s Position is a Duty

The Tisza Party has made it clear that they will follow the European People’s Party’s (EPP) stance, which they view as some type of a duty.

The above statement come from Zoltan Tarr, the party’s MEP and delegation leader, who recently gave an interview to the Republikon Institute. Tisza Party’s vice president first admitted that “I don’t have a well-defined position on many issues, including domestic politics as well, and that’s no secret…” Then he continued by pointing out that

“because of this, we do indeed rely on the EPP’s position, which is also soem kind of obligation. Again, this stems from the fact that if we are members of something, then we shouldn’t be constantly questioning the obligations and positions that come with our membership and how we represent them.”

Speaking about the Tisza Party’s role in European politics, he clarified that “there are several issues where we have accepted and will continue to accept the EPP’s position, making these positions our own.”

“Romantic” connection between Tisza and the EP

Tarr Zoltan’s explanation of why the Tisza Party joined the EPP further illustrates how deeply they’ve come under the influence of the European People’s Party. “From the very beginning, we were received with great love and support. It felt like returning to a family after wandering the world for a long time, or like meeting a family through a romantic relationship that then becomes your own,” the MEP said. Mr. Tarr, a close confidant of Peter Magyar, added that from the moment they decided to engage in European politics, it was obvious they should align with, and belong to the EPP.

He also mentioned that recently, the EPP discussed and adopted a defense policy document, to certain points of which the Tisza Party also contributed some proposals. However, Mr. Tarr admitted that “I wouldn’t dare to claim that we could create such a complex document on our own.”

Tisza suggests committee to monitor Hungary

The interview revealed that Peter Magyar’s team proposed the creation of a committee to monitor the implementation of the EU’s media law. According to him, the regulation on European media freedom, adopted during the previous parliamentary cycle, is extremely critical for Hungary, and if the proposed body is established, it will oversee how Hungary implements the EU regulation.

Tisza helped EPP's preparation for last Wednesday’s debate

Mr. Tarr also mentioned that they need to prove themselves, so they are trying to behave: "We’re nice, I think, and even charming, but there’s still a great deal of trust that’s been extended to us in advance." In connection with last Wednesday’s debate in Strasbourg, he also recalled how the European People’s Party is very grateful for all the help they’ve received so far from the Tisza Party in understanding "who Hungary’s prime minister really is."