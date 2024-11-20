Facebook Suspends One of the Largest Hungarian Communities

With over 325,000 members, one of Hungary’s largest online communities has mysteriously vanished from Facebook, according to Sonline. The group named Asszonysutyorgo was among the most active Hungarian communities om the internet.

The reason behind the group's disappearance remains unclear. According to the group’s administrator, the community may have been suspended due to a video posted by a woman who claimed she had been harassed by other members over an earlier post. Reports indicate that the group is currently under review by Facebook.