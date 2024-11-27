Hungary FM: Ceasefire Is Good News; We Need Peace in Our Neighborhood Too

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto addressed the development on social media during his visit to Morocco, responding to what he described as an important step toward peace in the Middle East. In his post, Mr. Szijjarto welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which provides the opportunity for those displaced to return to their homes and live in peace.

A ceasefire, the cessation of fighting, is always good news,

– he wrote, adding that the international community has a crucial role in ensuring that all sides involved will honor the agreement.

Mr. Szijjarto also highlighted that peace is essential not just in the Middle East.

We hope the next piece of good news will come soon from our neighborhood,

– he concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto logged into his social media from Morocco (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)