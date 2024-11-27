Marokkóközel-keleti helyzetSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Ceasefire Is Good News; We Need Peace in Our Neighborhood Too

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, calling it a hopeful step toward restoring peace in the Middle East. He emphasized the international community’s responsibility to ensure compliance with agreements.

Wiedermann Béla
2024. 11. 27. 15:38
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto logged into his social media from Morocco (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto logged into his social media from Morocco (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto addressed the development on social media during his visit to Morocco, responding to what he described as an important step toward peace in the Middle East. In his post, Mr. Szijjarto welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which provides the opportunity for those displaced to return to their homes and live in peace.

A ceasefire, the cessation of fighting, is always good news,

– he wrote, adding that the international community has a crucial role in ensuring that all sides involved will honor the agreement.

Mr. Szijjarto also highlighted that peace is essential not just in the Middle East.

We hope the next piece of good news will come soon from our neighborhood,

 – he concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto logged into his social media from Morocco (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Szajlai Csaba
idezojelekexport

Ismét támasszá válhat az export

Szajlai Csaba avatarja

A kivitel mintegy nyolcvan százalékát teszi ki az éves gazdasági teljesítménynek, vagyis a GDP-nek.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.