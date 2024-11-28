Hungary FM: Good News for Pro-Peace Majority

Ever since the US presidential election, decisions have been taken in defiance of the will of the people, with the clear aim of making it impossible for Donald Trump to establish peace in Ukraine, Peter Szijjarto wrote on his social media page.

The Hungarian foreign affairs and trade minister added that

Amid the growing threat of an escalation of the war, there was finally some good news yesterday for the global pro-peace majority and all those praying for peace in Ukraine.

Yesterday, Donald Trump announced the appointment of Keith Kellogg as special envoy for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The Hungarian government will support the head of the America First Policy Institute to facilitate the success of his work, and we are ready to cooperate in all efforts for peace," Peter Szijjarto concluded his post.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto on November 22, 2024 (Photo: AFP)