"God bless America!" Mate Kocsis, Hungary's Fidesz Parliamentary group leader, wrote on his social media page in response to Donald Trump winning the US presidential election.

Meanwhile, on the official Facebook page of the country's majority governing party, they posted that Prime Minister Viktor Orban has also congratulated Trump on his victory.

Cover photo: Hungary's Fidesz Parliamentary group leader Mate Kocsis (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)