PM Orban on US Election Result + Video

"I see a bright victory, perhaps the greatest comeback in the history of Western politics, a huge struggle," Viktor Orban said on social media when asked what he thought about the outcome of the US election.

They threatened him with jail, they took wealth, they wanted to kill him, the entire media world turned against him, yet he has won. This is a great encouragement to all who believe in will, struggle and perseverance, and hope for peace for the world,

Hungary's prime minister responded, adding that at the beginning of the year, it was hoped that pro-peace forces would be in the majority in the Western world by the end of the year, and pro-war forces would be defeated.

"There is a huge chance of this happening now, and if it does, the economy could take off, and US-Hungarian relations could return to the golden age. We have many plans that we can implement with President Donald Trump in the coming years," PM Orban said.