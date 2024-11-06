Rendkívüli

Donald Trump elképesztő fölénnyel nyert – a Magyar Nemzet élő podcastje

Orbán ViktorDonald Trumpvisszatérés
magyar

PM Orban on US Election Result + Video

After Donald Trump's victory, the economy could take off, and US-Hungarian relations could return to the old golden age, Hungary's prime minister said.

Munkatársunktól
2024. 11. 06. 10:07
Donald Trump and Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"I see a bright victory, perhaps the greatest comeback in the history of Western politics, a huge struggle," Viktor Orban said on social media when asked what he thought about the outcome of the US election.

They threatened him with jail, they took wealth, they wanted to kill him, the entire media world turned against him, yet he has won. This is a great encouragement to all who believe in will, struggle and perseverance, and hope for peace for the world,

Hungary's prime minister responded, adding that at the beginning of the year, it was hoped that pro-peace forces would be in the majority in the Western world by the end of the year, and pro-war forces would be defeated. 

"There is a huge chance of this happening now, and if it does, the economy could take off, and US-Hungarian relations could return to the golden age. We have many plans that we can implement with President Donald Trump in the coming years," PM Orban said.

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Szőcs László
idezojelekDonald Trump

Trump sikere a demokrácia győzelme, a világ esélye

Szőcs László avatarja

A republikánus elnökjelölt választási győzelme a normalitás győzelme is.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu