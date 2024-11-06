békegyőzelemEgyesült ÁllamokDonald TrumpHidvéghi Balázs
Trump's Victory Is Chance for Peace, Border Protection

Balazs Hidveghi also congratulated the former and new president of the United States.

2024. 11. 06. 12:28
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and former US President Donald Trump during their meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida on March 8, 2024. (Photo: Zoltan Fischer/ Hungarian PM's Office/ AFP)
"Donald Trump won a landslide victory!" Balazs Hidveghi writes on his social media page. According to Hungary's deputy minister of the Prime Minister's Office, the Americans have now sent a clear message to the world, in which they express that

"it is time for peace, to protect borders and to create stability. Trump's success is a chance for peace.

The deputy minister also expressed his congratulations to the new president of the United States. "We wish him God's blessing in achieving his goals," he wrote.

 

