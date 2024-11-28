The European Commission, headed by Ursula von der Leyen, is set to begin its work with a historic low in support after winning just over fifty percent of the votes cast in the European Parliament vote. According to MEP Csaba Domotor, this is clearly the outcome of the left-wing and European People's Party pact that has ignored the demand for change from European citizens and opted instead for maintaining the status quo.

This result shows that although the majority of people want change, the Brussels elite is bent on preserving the old structures,

Csaba Domotor said, adding that "this agreement strengthens pro-war policies, supports migration and continues to use EU funds to exert ideological pressure".

The pact aims to strengthen supranational decision-making at the expense of member state governments, Csaba Domotor said.

This is the long-standing goal of left-wing ideology, and now the European People's Party has joined the ranks. However, this goes against the will of the European voters, who have clearly shown that they want stronger national governments and less intervention from Brussels,

the Hungarian MEP highlighted.

Part of the agreement is to introduce new sources of EU revenue, such as new taxes or duties. "These new burdens will affect not only businesses, but also families. This is the logic the Brussels elite follows: when the money runs out, they invent new taxes," said the MEP.

Ursula von der Leyen's Commission did not show political independence when it attacked Hungary's EU presidency, according to Csaba Domotor.

Ursula von der Leyen stepped out of her role as Commission head and launched an unprecedented attack on Hungary. This is unacceptable, especially in a situation where the Commission is supposed to be impartial,

he said.

The MEP also recalled that the hearings of commissioners-designate had been reduced to a political charade. "Instead of examining the professional competence of the candidates, the hearings turned into the scene of political games. This shows that Brussels fails to respect the interests of the European people," he said.

The message sent by European citizens in the June elections has been ignored, Csaba Domotor said. "People don't want migration, they don't want new taxes and they don't want further intervention from Brussels. In contrast, this Commission has set exactly these goals. That is why we could not support von der Leyen's Commission," the MEP of Fidesz said in conclusion.

