National Consultation: A Chance for Hungarians to Decide, Not Brussels

Instead of Brussels, its “local proxies” or the opposition parties, Hungarian people must decide on how the economy operates. This is why the national consultation is so important, said Balazs Hidveghi, parliamentary state secretary of the PM's Cabinet Office, before a Fidesz forum held in 7th district of Budapest.

Mr. Hidveghi stressed that it's important for the government to make decisions in partnership with the Hungarian people. “If we decide together, we will be stronger,” he pointed out. He added that this is particularly critical as Brussels has launched an economic cold war, seeking to impose economic isolation on member states, including Hungary.

Brussels is pushing punitive tariffs and protectionist measures that clearly go against Hungary’s interests. Hungary has an open economy, where free trade is a key issue. In trade, we need economic neutrality, which is the essence of our new economic policy and the national consultation,

– the politician stated.

The goal is to reach above-average growth

Mr. Hidveghi underlined that Hungary can achieve economic growth exceeding the EU average, but this requires maintaining economic neutrality by sustaining trade relations with both the West and the East.

The government rejects Brussels' dictats as to who Hungary can trade with, where it can source its raw materials, or at what price, he said.

Economic neutrality is also essential to securing wage hikes, housing support, the 13th-month pension the family assistance programs, and the so-called workers' loan designed to help skilled young workers at the start of their careers,

– he listed. He recalled that the government’s negotiating position has always been stronger when it had the backing of public opinion. This was evident during the family protection and job protection action plans, and Hungarians were also able to express their views on migration policies. The state secretary urged everyone to participate in the national consultation.

Although the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president creates a new opportunity for a peace agreement and an end to the war in Ukraine, Mr. Hidveghi warned that attempts to escalate the conflict will occur in the remaining two months before his inauguration. This makes it all the more important for Hungarians to make their voices heard, he emphasized.

Mr. Hidveghi was introduced at the forum by Tamas Deutsch, the head of Fidesz’s delegation to the European Parliament and the constituency’s leader. Mr. Deutsch highlighted that the government’s decision to initiate a national consultation on its new economic policy is no coincidence, calling it essential that all government decisions shaping the nation’s future are rooted in the will of the Hungarian people.