Peter Magyar's Scandalous Behavior Outside a Children's home + Video

The president of the Tisza Party provoked the deputy state secretary for social affairs in front of a children's home in Bicske after he tried to enter the home without permission. Peter Magyar demanded information on the situation of children's homes, but he was arrogant and did not let the politician finish a single sentence.

Munkatársunktól
2024. 11. 30. 16:05
Photo: Attila Polyak
Just a week ago, Peter Magyar, as an MEP, threatened the head of the Directorate-General for Social Affairs and Child Protection after a visit in a children's home in Miskolc, eastern Hungary. In response, Attila Fulop, state secretary for social affairs, told him that no further "visits by MEPs" would be considered in the future. 

Despite this, Peter Magyar apparently wanted to provoke again on Friday.

This time he wanted to pay an unsolicited visit in the children's home in Bicske. However, he was met by Peter Csizi, deputy state secretary for social affairs, outside the institution. This may have surprised the president of the Tisza Party, as he instantly began attacking the government politician. Peter Magyar claimed he wanted information on the situation in children's home and the state secretary would have been willing to provide answers.

However, Peter Magyar probably did not want to hear the answers, as he did not let the state secretary finish a single sentence. In a provocative, arrogant and violent style, he tried to cut Peter Csizi short all along.

The deputy state secretary said that Peter Magyar had put up just another political show, and his performance in Bicske and Miskolc was provocative and aggressive. In his opinion, this is exactly what the children need the least. As Attila Fulop, state secretary for social affairs, has already said, Peter Magyar would not be allowed to enter the children's home in Bicske. The chief of the Tisza Party spent an hour provoking, arguing and raising his voice, until he was forced to accept that he was unable to achieve his original goal of entering the children's home.

