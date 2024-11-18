PárizsPatrióták EurópaOrbán Viktor
PM Orban: May We Never Have a Worse Year! + Video

PM Viktor Orban logged in from Paris, where they established the Patriots’ European party. According to Hungary's prime minister, 2024 was a breakthrough year for the Patriots, highlighting four major milestones.

Wiedermann Béla
2024. 11. 18. 9:19
Dutch Freedom Party Chairman Geert Wilders, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, and former Czech PM Andrej Babis in Paris (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)
On Sunday morning, PM Orban reflected on the Patriots' meeting in Paris through a video shared on his social media. According to Mr. Orban, 2024 was an exceptionally successful year for the Patriots, marked by several significant victories.

At the beginning of the year, we set ambitious goals for ourselves,

– Mr. Orban declared, emphasizing that their aim was for patriots to become the majority in the Western world by year’s end. Hungary's prime minister identified four key achievements: Hungary’s victory in the European Parliament elections, the establishment of the Patriots’ European delegation in Brussels, Donald Trump’s success in the U.S. presidential race, and the founding of the Patriots’ European party alliance in Paris.

IN conclusion, PM Orban declared: 

May we never have a worse year!

 

Cover Photo: Dutch Freedom Party Chairman Geert Wilders, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, and former Czech PM Andrej Babis in Paris (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)

