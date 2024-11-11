ukrajnaorosz–ukrán háborúháború
Ukraine Struggles With Desertions as Frontline Morale Plummets

Ukraine’s current situation presents numerous challenges to both its political sphere and military forces. Declining morale and escalating political tensions are a reflection of the gravity of the conflict, which will impact the success of future decisions and actions. The coming period will be pivotal for Ukraine.

Every fifth Ukrainian soldier decides to desert the army (Photo: AFP)
The war in Ukraine is growing more and more severe, as the latest news reports indicate. According to The Economist, a British magazine, the morale of Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines has plummeted dramatically, with an estimated 20 percent desertion rate. This situation is particularly alarming for Ukraine’s leadership, given that, alongside the sharp decline in morale, tensions among the troops are also rising.

Ukraine’s top military leaders acknowledge that morale at the front has significantly waned. Reports indicate that mobilisation has only managed to secure two-thirds of the required personnel, suggesting that if the situation persists, Ukraine’s combat capabilities could be seriously weakened by a shortage of resources. The army is expected to face a severe shortage of soldiers and weapons in approximately six months, if conditions remain unchanged, according to the international V4NA news agency.

 

Ukraine trusts in Trump

Significant tensions are clearly palpable in the political sphere. Ukraine hopes that President Donald Trump’s inauguration and return to office could lead to swift involvement in ending the conflict on terms acceptable to Kyiv. Outgoing President Joe Biden, who has previously secured billions in aid for Ukraine, has nonetheless fallen short of expectations within Ukrainian political circles. While support continued under Biden's presidency, Ukraine’s political ambitions did not always receive a warm response from the White House.

The type of relationship to unfold between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump remains to be seen  (Photo: AFP)

Although Donald Trump has yet to outline his detailed vision for Ukraine, his team has already hinted at several ideas in this area. Kyiv, however, faces a delicate balancing act, as any refusal of US proposals could have even graver consequences for Ukrainian statehood. For Ukraine’s political leadership, it remains crucial to retain Western support while attempting to redirect the course of the conflict away from its current trajectory.

