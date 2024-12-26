A Transcarpathian Hungarian Soldier’s Christmas on the Frontline

Christmas 2024 is unlike any other for Hungarian soldiers from Transcarpathia. While the rest of the world celebrates peacefully, they mark their third Christmas in the midst of war.

Traski Viktor, a mathematician from Uzhhorod and an artilleryman in the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade based in Mukachevo, joined the army as a volunteer following the outbreak of the war. Over the course of more than a thousand days at the front, he has fought in both the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine and is currently stationed in Zaporizhzhia oblast. According to him, the military life makes planning impossible, and even the location of Christmas celebrations remains uncertain.

If given the choice, he would spend the holiday at home with his family.

In 2022, he spent Christmas in a cold, dark basement with minimal hygiene facilities, with a simple salad being served as holiday dinner. By contrast, last year, the circumstances were slightly better: he celebrated in a heated building. The soldiers crafted a makeshift Christmas tree using string lights and tried to evoke the festive spirit with traditional dishes and Ukrainian Christmas carols.

They also received a gift package from Hungary’s consulate general in Uzhhorod.

Mr. Traski noted that during the Ukrainian holidays, Russian forces tend to escalate their military activities. His story exemplifies the situation of Transcarpathian Hungarian soldiers, who fight for their country and spend Christmas far from their families, on the frontlines.

You can read the full interview on the online platform of Kárpáti Igaz Szó.

Cover photo: Soldiers on the frontline (Photo: AFP)