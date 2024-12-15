Bombariadónagykövetségfenyegetés
Hungarian Embassy in Paris Receives Bomb Threats

Explosives detection dogs are also scouring the site, FM Peter Szijjarto says.

2024. 12. 15. 11:17
Illustration. Police in Paris (Photo: Anadolu via AFP)
"Our embassy in Paris is currently being searched by the French authorities along with the help of two bomb-sniffing dogs, after

our colleagues working there received life-endangering threats in an email. The message was accompanied by a photo of homemade explosive devices, which have not yet been found by the French authorities,"

Peter Szijjarto posted on his social media page. Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade minister added:

Based on the information we have so far, the letter is believed to have come from an address connected to a neighboring country and is being investigated by the Hungarian services to ensure that our diplomats can work safely in the particularly difficult period ahead.

Cover photo: Illustration. Police in Paris (Photo: Anadolu via AFP)

 

