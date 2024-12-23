Hungary FM: Romania Needs a Stable Government, and Transylvania’s Hungarians Should See Continued Improvement

Our interest is that Romania should have a stable government, that we can continuously develop bilateral relations, and that the situation of Transylvania’s Hungarian community improves," Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade wrote on Facebook.

The remarkable parliamentary election results of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (RMDSZ) provided an excellent basis for the alliance to once again participate in the government coalition in Bucharest,

– FM Szijjarto Peter wrote on his social media on Monday.

According to Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade, past experience has shown that governments in Romania that include the RMDSZ have always made cooperation easier and have helped achieve results that are important for both countries and both nations.

We stand ready to continue the joint work and wish both the RMDSZ and the new Romanian governing coalition much success,” he stated.

Regarding Tanczos Barna and Cseke Attila, their prior ministerial terms have earned them well-deserved recognition, so we are certain that they will put up an excellent performance this time round as well,

– FM Szijjarto added.

