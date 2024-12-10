Hungary FM Tells Journalists and Politicians Spreading Fake News to Show Self-Restraint

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto posted a video to comment on the fake news about Bashar al-Assad's arrival in Hungary at the weekend.

In recent days, both the Hungarian and international media have been widely covering the situation in Syria, being located in a region where the presence of terrorist organizations is unfortunately a daily phenomenon, and their brutality is well known, the minister pointed out. Regretfully, in this case again, "political profiteering" soon started in Hungary as the fake news caught hold on Sunday morning that a mysterious plane form Syria had landed in Budapest, he said, stressing that these reports were completely untrue.

Some politicians pounced on this news and created a huge fake news tsunami from it,

the foreign minister said.