PM Orban: Hungary Won't Lose a Single Cent as Long as We Have a National Government

– There is currently 12 billion euros in Hungary’s account, which can be mobilized for the operation of the Hungarian economy at any time,” PM Orban aid, responding to an immediate question from MP Gergely Arato of the Democratic Coalition (DK). The politician from the Gyurcsany-led party accused the government of being the reason Hungary has not received EU funds. PM Orban explained that the EU operates an extremely complex accounting system and stressed that Hungary will not lose a single cent, so long as it has a national-minded government.

We're not taking 100,000 forints out of families’ pockets; rather, we are putting this amount in by doubling the family tax benefit,

– Mr. Orban added. He emphasized the need to fight for EU funds, but claimed that the DK party was taking the opposing side in this battle. Regarding the rule of law, he noted that the EU Commissioner responsible for attacking Hungary over corruption is currently under criminal investigation for money laundering.

Prices will not drop while the war continues

In response to an immediate question from MSZP MP Imre Komjathi (from the opposition Socialists), Mr. Orban agreed that prices would not decrease as long as the war continues. He said that peace is the prerequisite for reducing inflation, and he called on political parties to cooperate in achieving peace. To curb inflation, he explained, two measures were tested: the introduction of price caps, which proved temporarily effective and may be necessary again, and increasing wages, with the minimum wage set to rise by 40% over three years. PM Orban also noted that

the current government has multiplied spending on family support, law enforcement, pensions, education and healthcare, compared to 2010.

– That’s all we can afford - it’s not a small amount,” Mr. Orban said.

Momentum is already the past

– "This Momentum has already passed,” Viktor Orban replied to an immediate question from Momentum MP David Bedo. Momentum's lawmaker argued that the country is in such a dire state that Budapest should not host the Olympics. PM Orban clarified that the matter of the Olympics is not for the government to decide but for the capital, and the government will respect Budapest’s decision.

– “I would like to repeat: this issue belongs to the Budapest City Assembly. It’s a pity you cannot voice your opinion there, as you failed to make it in,” Mr. Orban added.

Healthcare reform

Responding to a healthcare-related question from Laszlo Gyorgy Lukacs (an MP of the opposition Jobbik), PM Orban said doctors’ salaries have been significantly raised, along with the wages of healthcare specialists. Hospitals, ambulance stations, and clinics have been renovated, new ambulances purchased, and informal payments (the so-called gratitude money) have been eliminated. However, Mr. Orban acknowledged that waiting lists remain an issue and stated that the state secretary has been tasked with developing a timeline to resolve this problem. “Diagnostic waiting lists will disappear within a foreseeable time,” he stated.

There's an ongoing debate over whether social security contributions could be used in the private healthcare sector.

Most experts believe that introducing this measure would ruin public healthcare and leave large portions of the population without healthcare services. The government is monitoring the debate closely, Mr. Orban said.

Mr. Orban also pointed out that between 2010 and 2022, the number of years people spend in good health in Hungary increased by five, surpassing 16 EU countries - compared to just five member states in 2010. Certain services would not be reasonable to establish within the public system, so these are contracted out to private hospitals, he added.

Stricter appointments in child protection

– We've tightened the system for appointing leaders of child protection institutions,” PM Orban said, in response to a question from Dialogue (Parbeszed) MP Imre Jambor, who raised concerns about the state of such institutions.

PM Orban explained that today, appointments follow a far stricter process than before. In terms of the finances, he highlighted that funding for the operation of child protection institutions has tripled since 2010. He also announced a breakthrough wage hike for social workers, expected in 2026.

More than 100,000 people work in the social sector, and we owe all of them our gratitude,

– Mr. Orban said. He noted that in 2010, the average salary in the sector was 137,000 forints, which has since risen to 473,000 forints, although many still earn less. He reiterated the government’s plan to implement a tangible wage increase in the sector by 2026.

Guest workers in Hungary

In response to Laszlo Toroczkai, an MP from the opposition Our Homeland (Mi Hazank), Mr. Orban emphasized that law enforcement employees receive half a year’s salary as “weapons money” every third year, which qualifies as a significant pay raise. Additionally, wages in the water management sector will be adjusted as of the beginning of next year. Hungary has a quota of 65,000 guest workers for this year, and these workers are allowed to enter only for fixed-term employment in unfilled positions, Mr. Orban said, adding that when their time's up, they must leave the country. “Hungary will not turn into a migrant country, and fewer than 65,000 workers have arrived this year,” he explained.

Hungary belongs to the Hungarians, and it will stay this way. We will resist Brussels’ attempt to impose migrants on us,

– Mr. Orban stated. He added that average incomes have tripled between 2010 and 2024, but this is still not enough.

If Our Homeland was in government, guest workers might stay here. But as long as we are in charge, every single one of them will go home,

– Mr. Orban asserted.

Renovating railway stations

– The renovation of railway stations would require huge sums of money, and Hungary will not have the funds to carry this out these revonations in the short term. This is why I support transferring the stations to those who can renovate them,” PM Orban said, in response to LMP's Mate Kanasz-Nagy. The opposition lawmaker had asked whether Budapest’s railway stations and their surrounding areas would be leased to private entities for 99 years.

PM Orban emphasized that the operation of the railways will remain in state hands and will not be handed over to others. He proposed negotiating with investor groups to carry out the renovation of train stations, under appropriate guarantees. He noted that negotiations must take place individually with each investor group, so he cannot speak about general guarantees. He highlighted that there are successful examples of this approach in several Western European countries, which serve as models for Hungary.

We're talking about investments that the state will never be able to carry out. If we involve private capital, then they may materialize,

– Mr. Orban added. He pointed out that it is unclear what each contract would contain, as no such agreements currently exist. He stated that he prefers a 99-year lease to the transfer of ownership, and advised the relevant minister to take a position in favor of the lease arrangement.

