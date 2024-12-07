"These are the same people who beheaded their enemies" – Patriarch Ignatius Ephrem II on the Syrian Conflict

– The clash of weapons echoes once again in Syria, and the so-called rebels are advancing rapidly. What news are you receiving from home?

– I just spoke on the phone with the bishops of Aleppo and Homs. Both expressed concern and confirmed that Hama has fallen. People are already fleeing from Homs. The situation is calm in Aleppo for now. Everyone is staying indoors, not daring to venture outside. The city's occupiers claim that civilians have nothing to fear.

But we cannot trust them. These are the same people who kidnapped two Aleppo bishops eleven years ago, whose fate we still do not know… The same ones who beheaded their enemies.

Now they are trying to show a civilized face. We hope that it stays this way, and they don’t return to violence. I must admit, the attack surprised us. We hope we do not return to war. The Syrian people have suffered enough over the past thirteen years. We want nothing more than peace and stability. Unfortunately, it seems that certain superpowers are using Syria as a battleground. This war has nothing to do with the Syrian people, it’s all about international politics. But it’s the people of Syria, particularly the minorities, including the Christians, who pay the price.

Syrian rebels pray in northwest Syria’s Aleppo on November 30, 2024. (Photo: MTI/EPA/Mohammed Al-Rifai)

– How many Christians live in the occupied areas?

– Aleppo has traditionally been an important center of Christianity, not just in terms of population, but also identity and culture. Many Christian denominations live there alongside Muslims. Our estimates suggest that there are no more than 30-35 thousand Christians left in the city. Previously, there were several hundred thousand.

This is true for all of Syria, where the Christian community has now shrunk to just 30-40% of its former size: from 1.5 million, barely 400-500 thousand remain.

As for Hama, there are Christians there as well, but in much smaller numbers. However, there are several Christian villages around the city. They have already suffered a great deal, as they have been targeted by terrorists. I heard that one Christian settlement was hit by 250 rockets in a single day recently. They are still holding on, but the people are terrified, and many are already fleeing.

– Could Christians become targets once again?

– These groups are considered terrorist organizations by the United Nations. They are part of al-Qaeda. They have already proven in the past that they view Christians as enemies. In fact, they view all minorities this way, even Muslims who do not agree with them. As I said, they are making claims that they will treat us well and that we can practice our religion freely. But we have no idea how long this could last. We still remember what happened in Mosul, Iraq! When ISIS first entered the city, they claimed that Christians would not be harmed. Then they either drove them out, or murdered them.

So, let there be no doubt: they are anti-Christian. They call us infidels. Many believe that it's their duty to slaughter us in order to offer a sacrifice to their God.

Photo: Zltan Havran

– Life in Syria has never been easy. What is the humanitarian and economic situation like?

– We have suffered, but mostly due to economic reasons lately. There is a shortage of basic goods, and the Syrian pound has completely lost its value. Before the war, one dollar was worth about 50 pounds, but now it’s 15 thousand!

Meanwhile, the average salary is less than 20-25 dollars a month.

How can anyone even survive on this? Those who can take on multiple jobs, or many rely on help from family members abroad. Of course, the church is doing everything it can to help those in need.

– How much can Western sanctions be blamed for the difficult situation?

– To a great extent. The war has undoubtedly caused a lot of harm, but so has the occupation of the richest, oil-producing, and agriculturally viable areas. Syria’s main sources of revenue are in the hands of Americans and Kurds. This forces Syria to import oil, and to do so via a roundabout route, which only drives up the price. Or let me give you another everyday example: A few weeks ago, Israel bombed a border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, so the two-hour trip between Damascus and Beirut has now increased to six hours. Syria is being isolated completely. But one of the main problems is the illegal Western sanctions that are not supported by the UN.

These sanctions were imposed for political reasons, to pressure the Syrian government. But the real victims of these sanctions are the people of Syria.

– Could this trigger another wave of refugees?

– Looking at what’s happening, I expect that many will once again try to flee Syria. If they can. Those who left before sold everything they had, drained their savings to pay the smugglers. Getting a person out can cost thousands of euros. And even then, there’s no guarantee of success, as many simply died on the way, or drowned at sea…

Despite this, however, I am sure that another refugee wave will begin. And unfortunately, the Christians will be among the first.

Kurdish people arrive in Raqqa, northern Syria, under Kurdish control, from Aleppo province on December 3, 2024. Thousands of Kurdish families fled from the northern Aleppo town of Tel Rifaat after rebels fighting the Syrian government took over the city. (Photo: MTI/AP Hogir el-Abdo)

– What brought you to Hungary now?

– Hungary is one of the countries that supports Christians in the Middle East and other parts of the world. In fact, it is the only country that has its own state secretary to assist persecuted Christians. Thanks to this, we can at least offer a glimmer of hope that Christians can stay in their homeland. I visit Hungary from time to time to inform officials about our situation and to discuss opportunities for support. I was very happy to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orban. I informed him about the recent developments and, of course, I asked for his help in providing support to Christians fleeing.

– As a small country, what can Hungary do in this great power game?

– I often hear that Hungary is a small country. But the size of a country is not measured by its territory or population, but by what it does for humanity! And I can say that Hungary does a great deal.

It is one of the countries that stands unwaveringly for the preservation of human values, even if not everyone agrees with it. Hungary undoubtedly goes beyond its might when it attempts to bring peace between Russia and Ukraine. Moreover, this also sets an example for others. For instance, Austria is one of the countries that openly asked us how the Hungarians help, so that they, too, could offer help. Or in Poland, a similar intention is formingm with a view to supporting Christians. And I’m not just talking about financial support! I mean the Hungarians also stand up for us at international forums and bring our issue to the table.

So, you don’t need to be a superpower to accomplish great things!

– Is it safe for you to return to Syria?

– I’m traveling from Hungary to India, where we have a significant community. But after that, it’s not a question - I’ll return to Syria as swiftly as I can. Until then, I am in daily contact with those back home. I am sitting here, but in spirit and heart, I am with them right now.