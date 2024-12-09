Zsolt Semjen Re-Elected as KDNP Chairman

Zsolt Semjen was re-elected chairman of the Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) for another five years at the party's national board meeting on Sunday. In his political address, Mr. Semjen emphasized that without a strong KDNP, there is no strong Fidesz-KDNP alliance, and there will be no victory in 2026.

Hungary's deputy prime minister assessed that KDNP's responsibility extends far beyond loyalty to a single party, encompassing responsibility for the nation and Europe. He highlighted that KDNP is the only historic party founded during the Arrow Cross terror and Nazi occupation, exactly 80 years ago. “Those who had the courage to oppose the brown dictatorship also had the moral foundation to stand against the red dictatorship,” Mr. Semjen said.

KDNP has a long history, but its main direction's remained unchanged

Zsolt Semjen pointed out that KDNP has existed for 80 years because it stands on the intellectual pillars laid by its founding fathers and represents eternal truths in a rapidly changing world. He underlined that KDNP is the only Christian Democratic and Christian Socialist party in Hungary, a distinction it has maintained since its inception. He cited Catholic priest Sandor Giesswein as the proponent of Christian Socialist ideal, a concept proclaimed in opposition of both wild capitalism and Marxism. Mr. Semjen also noted that the success of the Barankovics Party in the 1947 elections stemmed from its strong social base.

He mentioned that for 34 years, KDNP was a member of the European People's Party (EPP) and its predecessors. "If any party was 'embedded,' it was KDNP," he stated. However, they remained within the EPP only as long as they could do so with dignity. According to Mr. Semjen, the current EPP no longer resembles the organization they joined, having completely abandoned its principles. For this reason, they could no longer remain members, either ideologically or politically. He observed that the newly formed Patriots for Europe group is now the third-largest bloc in the European Parliament and could realistically become the second-largest in the foreseeable future.

According to Mr. Semjen, Europe's political discourse is shaped by Hungary today. On the issue of migration, it is clearer than daylight” that its stance has been vindicated, and will continue to be proven right over time.

– he stressed.

There's a also similar scenario when it comes to the gender lobby, he stated, adding that the transgender ideology is so profoundly at odds with common sense and the natural order that its absurdity will become apparent to society as a whole.

According to Mr. Semjen, the most pressing issue is the question of war and peace. He reiterated Hungary’s position that the greatest danger is a nuclear war, which could occur if World War III were to break out. Such an event, he cautioned, might happen if tensions escalate into a NATO-Russia conflict.

He emphasized that Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election offers a real chance to initiate ceasefire talks. He noted that three figures are advocating for such negotiations: Pope Francis, Viktor Orban, and Donald Trump. “The ceasefire could be followed by peace talks,” he added.

At Sunday's board meeting, Janos Latorcai was elected chairman of the national board, while Csaba Latorcai was elected executive vice-chairman, and Imre Vejkey was chosen as party prosecutor. Tristan Azbej, Gyorgy Holvenyi, Hajnalka Juhasz, Bence Retvari, Miklos Sesztak and Miklos Soltesz became KDNP’s vice-presidents. The party’s parliamentary group leader, by default, serves as its vice-chairman; currently, this is Istvan Simicsko.