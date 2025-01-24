LIBEDaniel FreundIlaria Saliszöldpárti
magyar

Another Example of Brussels’ Double Standards

On Monday, the Hungarian government will be represented by deputy minister Barna Pal Zsigmond at the hearing of the European Parliament's LIBE Committee regarding the procedure against Hungary.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 24. 16:58
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (Photo: AFP)
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The committee includes notoriously anti-Hungarian members such as Daniel Freund, a German Green Party politician, and Ilaria Salis, an Italian far-left politician who was convicted in Hungary for Antifa-related acts of terror and violence.

As the deputy minister stated on his social media:

On Monday, we're off to LIBE, where we'll begin the second phase of our operation to occupy Brussels!

Barna Pal Zsigmond emphasized that the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice, and Home Affairs (LIBE), which has been reduced to a left-wing conference, has once again placed Hungary on its January 27 agenda under the title, “Hungary’s Backsliding in Democracy and Rule of Law.

This clearly demonstrates how the double standards in play: what is unjustly criticized in Hungary for political reasons is overlooked elsewhere when it serves their political interests. We will not allow only the Soros-affiliated organizations and liberal MEPs they invite to speak at the session, as has become customary in Brussels. Since I’ve been invited, I will attend and speak at the event,

 – the politician summarized.

 

Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekGeszti Péter

Lefüleltük Geszti Péter körmönfont támadását Orbánék ellen

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Már a megszokott libsi ravaszság sem a régi.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.