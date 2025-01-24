Another Example of Brussels’ Double Standards

The committee includes notoriously anti-Hungarian members such as Daniel Freund, a German Green Party politician, and Ilaria Salis, an Italian far-left politician who was convicted in Hungary for Antifa-related acts of terror and violence.

As the deputy minister stated on his social media:

On Monday, we're off to LIBE, where we'll begin the second phase of our operation to occupy Brussels!

Barna Pal Zsigmond emphasized that the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice, and Home Affairs (LIBE), which has been reduced to a left-wing conference, has once again placed Hungary on its January 27 agenda under the title, “Hungary’s Backsliding in Democracy and Rule of Law.

This clearly demonstrates how the double standards in play: what is unjustly criticized in Hungary for political reasons is overlooked elsewhere when it serves their political interests. We will not allow only the Soros-affiliated organizations and liberal MEPs they invite to speak at the session, as has become customary in Brussels. Since I’ve been invited, I will attend and speak at the event,

– the politician summarized.

Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (Photo: AFP)