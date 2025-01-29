Rendkívüli

Utasszállító repülő és katonai helikopter ütközött Washington belvárosában + videó

Balazs Hidveghi: Trump Sounds the Alarm Even in the Cash Register of Hungary's "Independent" Media

It appears that Trump not only caused an earthquake in the American political and economic mainstream, but he also sounded the alarm in the cash register of Hungary's 'independent' media. It is a sad day for those who had been counting on generous farewell gifts from the Democratic administration in its final moments," State Secretary Balazs Hidvéghi wrote, in a post on his social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 29. 15:31
Balazs Hidveghi, parliamentary state secretary of the Prime Minister's Cabinet Office (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)
Minus seven million here, and minus ten million there – the flow of rolling dollars from Washington has been suspended by Trump,

– Balazs Hidveghi, the parliamentary state secretary of the prime minister's cabinet office, stated in a Facebook post. He added that, under the new president's decision, the federal U.S. government will suspend the payment of foreign development aid and grants for ninety days. This move affects international organizations and NGOs that have previously received significant financial support from the U.S.

But let’s not have illusions! As the younger Soros, Alex, puts it: it is terrifying how the liberal values long supported by the Open Society Foundation are facing greater challenges than ever today. Therefore, although they have been squeezed out of Washington, they now must strengthen the NGO network they fund even more in Brussels. The fight in Europe is far from over. The bureaucrats in Brussels and George Soros's network will continue to enthusiastically funnel money into the propaganda machinery disguised as the "independent" liberal media,

– the state secretary wrote.

