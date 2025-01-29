Balazs Hidveghi: Trump Sounds the Alarm Even in the Cash Register of Hungary's "Independent" Media

But let’s not have illusions! As the younger Soros, Alex, puts it: it is terrifying how the liberal values long supported by the Open Society Foundation are facing greater challenges than ever today. Therefore, although they have been squeezed out of Washington, they now must strengthen the NGO network they fund even more in Brussels. The fight in Europe is far from over. The bureaucrats in Brussels and George Soros's network will continue to enthusiastically funnel money into the propaganda machinery disguised as the "independent" liberal media,