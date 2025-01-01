EU Council President Thanks PM Orban for Hungary’s Work During Its EU Presidency

Representing the leaders of EU member states, the European Council's president took to the social media platform X to thank Hungarian PM Viktor Orban and the Hungarian diplomats who oversaw Hungary's six-month EU Council Presidency, which concluded on December 31.

A heartfelt welcome @poland25eu and @donaldtusk. I look forward to working with you for a safer and more secure Europe.



— António Costa (@eucopresident) December 31, 2024

Hungary previously held the presidency of the Council of the European Union once before, during the first half of 2011. In the same post, Mr. Costa welcomed the start of the Polish EU presidency on January 1, expressing his eagerness to "working together" with Polish PM Donald Tusk for a safer and more secure Europe.