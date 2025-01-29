Európai UnióMagyarországversenyképesség
Janos Boka Stresses Importance of Implementing Budapest Declaration Adopted During Hungary's EU Presidency

The strengthening of European competitiveness is the foundation of the European Union's—and thus Hungary’s—prosperity. Therefore, it is crucial to implement the provisions outlined in the Budapest Declaration, which was adopted during the Hungarian EU Presidency, Janos Boka, minister for EU Affairs, wrote in a post on his social media page.

2025. 01. 29. 12:31
Janos Boka, Hungary's Minister for EU Affairs, delivering a speech at the Budapest conference "Successful Hungarian Presidency 2024 – An Opportunity for the European Union" organized by the XXI Century Institute and the Mathias Corvinus Collegium on January 20, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)
The European Union's—and thus Hungary’s—prosperity depends on strengthening EU competitiveness. Therefore, it is crucial to implement the provisions outlined in the Budapest Declaration. The integration process of Western Balkan countries has gained significant momentum over the past six months, and maintaining this progress is in the interest of the entire European Union. Hungary hopes that, building on the successes of the Hungarian Presidency, the Polish Presidency will continue the work we have started. This is what I represented today in Brussels at the General Affairs Council,

Hungary's EU Affairs minister posted on his social media page.

Cover photo: Janos Boka, Hungary's Minister for EU Affairs, delivering a speech at the Budapest conference "Successful Hungarian Presidency 2024 – An Opportunity for the European Union" organized by the XXI Century Institute and the Mathias Corvinus Collegium on January 20, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

