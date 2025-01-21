PM Orban: Brussels is Under Occupation!

We, Hungary, are the opposition to the Brussels system,

– PM Viktor Orban emphasized.

Let’s speak plainly. Brussels is under the control of an oligarchy, organized by the left-liberal and transatlantic elite. Even the blind can see that we are facing the progressive liberal united front, backed by the money of George Soros,

– Mr. Orban added.

– They're attacking us because we are sovereignists, even patriots. They're attacking us because we demand that the rule of law also apply to Brussels. They are attacking us because we demand that the fight against corruption should also apply to Brussels. We know their tactics. They use every tool at their disposal—if needed, they promise jobs, scholarships, recognition, the spotlight, power, and fame," PM Orban continued.

If necessary, they threaten with money, fines, financial sanctions, and even the removal of voting rights,

– the prime minister summarized.