Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Az ukrán NATO-tagság egyenlő a háborúval + videó

álláspontbrüsszeli nyomásszuverenistabrüsszelitákbüntetésOrbán Viktorellenzék
magyar

PM Orban: Brussels is Under Occupation!

Brussels is held hostage by an oligarchy that uses every means to fight against the sovereignist position and rewards those loyal to it, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 21. 14:49
PM Viktor Orban delivers a speech at the "Successful Hungarian Presidency 2024 – A Chance for the European Union" conference on January 20, 2025, in Budapest, organized by the 21st Century Institute and the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (Photo: MTI//Zoltan Mathe)
PM Viktor Orban delivers a speech at the "Successful Hungarian Presidency 2024 – A Chance for the European Union" conference on January 20, 2025, in Budapest, organized by the 21st Century Institute and the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (Photo: MTI//Zoltan Mathe)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

We, Hungary, are the opposition to the Brussels system,

– PM Viktor Orban emphasized.

Let’s speak plainly. Brussels is under the control of an oligarchy, organized by the left-liberal and transatlantic elite. Even the blind can see that we are facing the progressive liberal united front, backed by the money of George Soros,

– Mr. Orban added. 

– They're attacking us because we are sovereignists, even patriots. They're attacking us because we demand that the rule of law also apply to Brussels. They are attacking us because we demand that the fight against corruption should also apply to Brussels. We know their tactics. They use every tool at their disposal—if needed, they promise jobs, scholarships, recognition, the spotlight, power, and fame," PM Orban continued.

If necessary, they threaten with money, fines, financial sanctions, and even the removal of voting rights,

– the prime minister summarized.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban delivers a speech at the "Successful Hungarian Presidency 2024 – A Chance for the European Union" conference on January 20, 2025, in Budapest, organized by the 21st Century Institute and the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (Photo: MTI//Zoltan Mathe)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekMajka

Az elvek, ó, az elvek!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Majka az RTL pénzesője után azonnal rájött, hogyan kell mostantól szórakoztatni.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.