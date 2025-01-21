PM Orban: America Has Already Awakened

According to PM Orban, the inauguration of the new U.S. President and the strengthening of the Patriots' faction in Brussels will create new opportunities for the representation of conservative values in Europe.

Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America!



Now it’s our turn to shine! It’s our turn to occupy Brussels! pic.twitter.com/PyhfyoyTrP — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) January 20, 2025

Just a few hours, and even the sun will shine differently over Brussels,

– said PM Orban, referring to the expected political changes. He emphasized that seasoned patriots who love their homelands are ready to launch a major offensive, which, in his view, could open a new era in the politics of the European Union.

Go Hungary, go Hungarians!

– Mr. Orban said, concluding his message.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech at the Successful Hungarian Presidency 2024 – A Chance for the European Union conference organized by the 21st Century Institute and Mathias Corvinus Collegium in Budapest on January 20, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)