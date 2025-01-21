Donald TrumpEurópai UnióOrbán Viktor
PM Orban: America Has Already Awakened

In his latest video message, in reference to the impending political changes within the EU, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the launch of the second phase of the “operation aimed at occupying Brussels.” In the clip, Mr. Orban highlighted the inauguration of the new U.S. President and the strengthening of the Patriots' faction in Brussels, which he believes will give fresh momentum to the representation of conservative values in Europe.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 21. 10:07
Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech at the Successful Hungarian Presidency 2024 – A Chance for the European Union conference organized by the 21st Century Institute and Mathias Corvinus Collegium in Budapest on January 20, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)
According to PM Orban, the inauguration of the new U.S. President and the strengthening of the Patriots' faction in Brussels will create new opportunities for the representation of conservative values in Europe.

Just a few hours, and even the sun will shine differently over Brussels,

– said PM Orban, referring to the expected political changes. He emphasized that seasoned patriots who love their homelands are ready to launch a major offensive, which, in his view, could open a new era in the politics of the European Union.

Go Hungary, go Hungarians!

– Mr. Orban said, concluding his message. 

