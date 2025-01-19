PM Orban: Brussels Must Not Become New Base for US Democrats

In a Facebook post, Viktor Orban outlined his views on the political changes in the US and their impact on Europe, saying that Donald Trump's victory will have a major impact not only on US politics, but also on European politics. PM Orban noted that, in 2016, after Trump's first victory, the Democrats fled to Brussels, and the same phenomenon is now taking place. He pointed out that

the continuation of the US Democrats' in Brussels seriously harms the interests of the European people. PM Orban highlighted that George Soros, having lost the political battle in America, is now attempting to strengthen his influence in Europe.

PM Orban noted that Soros’s network receives significant funding from the Brussels budget, which he believes is linked to serious abuses.

It is clear that MEPs, Brussels bureaucrats, and key decision-makers have been bought,

Viktor Orban wrote, adding that these individuals maintain regular contact with representatives of the Soros network. Orban stressed the urgency of addressing this scandalous situation. He called for an end to financial support for the Soros network from Brussels and demanded that these funds be reclaimed.

That is our money and it cannot be given to the Soros network,

he wrote. The Hungarian prime minister warned that if Brussels fails to change course, European institutions could become a political base for the American Democrats.

Brussels will become the new Washington,

he stated, emphasizing the need to halt this process, which he sees as contrary to European interests. In his view, the time has come for Europe to take stronger measures against corruption and political influence. He called for a full audit of the Soros network and an immediate halt to its financial support, as this constitutes a fundamental European interest.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)