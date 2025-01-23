Rendkívüli

PM Orban: It’s Hard to Find a More Hypocritical Political Class than Brussels Bureaucrats

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared a post on his X account, stating that European people are tired of Brussels' lies and deception.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 23. 16:47
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech at the "Successful Hungarian EU Presidency 2024 – An Opportunity for the European Union" conference organized by the XXI Institute and Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) in Budapest on January 20, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)
It’s hard to find a more hypocritical political class in the wide world [sic] than that of the Brussels bureaucrats. They demand that we sever ourselves from Russian gas, meanwhile, more Russian LNG is coming to Western Europe than ever before. They also want to get rid of Russian oil, unless of course they can buy it via some Asian detour.

European people are sick of Brussels’ lies and deceit. They want affordable energy prices and economic prosperity!

the prime minister wrote on X and shared a video.

Cover Photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech at the "Successful Hungarian EU Presidency 2024 – An Opportunity for the European Union" conference organized by the XXI Institute and Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) in Budapest on January 20, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

