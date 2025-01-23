PM Orban: It’s Hard to Find a More Hypocritical Political Class than Brussels Bureaucrats

It’s hard to find a more hypocritical political class in the wide world [sic] than that of the Brussels bureaucrats. They demand that we sever ourselves from Russian gas, meanwhile, more Russian LNG is coming to Western Europe than ever before. They also want to get rid of Russian oil, unless of course they can buy it via some Asian detour.

European people are sick of Brussels’ lies and deceit. They want affordable energy prices and economic prosperity!