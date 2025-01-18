PM Orban to Hold Talks in Belgrade

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban announced in a post on social media that he will hold discussions in Serbia on Saturday. PM Orban is scheduled to meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade. The most important topic of Mr. Orban's this working visit will be
the security of energy supplies for both countries and the broader region, which has recently faced several serious challenges, including U.S. oil sanctions and Ukrainian efforts to block Russian gas transit, press chief Bertalan Havasi stated. He added that the talks in Belgrade will also address Hungary–Serbia bilateral relations and the two countries’ economic, transportation, and defense cooperation.
Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/ Zoltan Mathe)