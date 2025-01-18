Rendkívüli

Bemutatjuk a luxusingatlant, ami az Integritás Hatóság elnöke szerint nem villa + fotók

Orbán ViktorSzerbiaAlekszandar Vucsics
magyar

PM Orban to Hold Talks in Belgrade

Hungary's prime minister shared a post on social media, announcing his upcoming visit to Serbia.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 18. 11:56
Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/ Zoltan Mathe)
Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/ Zoltan Mathe)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban announced in a post on social media that he will hold discussions in Serbia on Saturday. PM Orban is scheduled to meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade. The most important topic of Mr. Orban's this working visit will be 

 

the security of energy supplies for both countries and the broader region, which has recently faced several serious challenges, including U.S. oil sanctions and Ukrainian efforts to block Russian gas transit, press chief Bertalan Havasi stated. He added that the talks in Belgrade will also address Hungary–Serbia bilateral relations and the two countries’ economic, transportation, and defense cooperation.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/ Zoltan Mathe)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekNémetország

„Német”ország

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Már a negyedik generáció fejébe verik bele a gazemberek, hogy németnek lenni már önmagában bűn.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.