World’s Division into Blocs Goes Against Hungary’s Interests

Hungary's foreign minister announced on Facebook that the day had started with two pieces of good news: the Israeli government had approved the hostage- and ceasefire agreement, and Donald Trump and Xi Jinping had held a phone consultation. Regarding the former, he underlined that if the first phase of the hostage agreement is fulfilled, it will pave the way for a second phase, during which the Hungarian citizen, still in captivity, may be able to reunite with his family.

Referring to the talks between the Chinese President and the U.S. President-elect, Mr. Szijjarto emphasized that the process of dividing the world into blocs runs counter to Hungary’s interests, adding that preventing this division requires dialogue between the world’s strongest countries and most powerful leaders.

From this perspective, the phone conversation between the Chinese President and the President-elect of the U.S. is especially encouraging, as it offers the chance for a future centered on cooperation built on mutual respect and fostering connectivity,

– Mr. Szijjarto stated.

