Balazs Orban: Soros's Network Headquarters Is Relocating from Washington to Brussels

We are witnessing one of the greatest international liberal scandals of all time. So many skeletons are falling out of the closet at such a rate, that we can hardly step around them,

Balazs Orban wrote in his social media post.

Since Donald Trump's inauguration, he has been dismantling the Washington-based international liberal network at an incredible pace. He immediately cut off their funding, leaving liberal organizations around the world without their steady flow of U.S. dollars rolling in.

It has been revealed that one of the key entities in this network, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), was used by the Democratic administration to channel billions of taxpayer dollars into undermining democratically elected governments and spreading liberal-progressive ideologies to shape societies according to their preferences.

But the situation is even more serious: in reality, these taxpayer funds were serving the objectives of Soros's network. One key example is the East-West Management Institute, a Soros empire member which received over $260 million from USAID and used it to promote left-wing political agendas in Serbia, Georgia, Albania, and Uganda. In other words, American taxpayers' money was spent on executing Soros’s global ambitions.

Even after the Democrats lost power, the Soros network did not dissolve—on the contrary, it continues to expand and strengthen. The new leader of the Open Society Foundations, Alex Soros, recently gave an interview to the Financial Times, where he openly admitted that during the 2024 U.S. election cycle, the foundation spent an enormous $85 million to help Kamala Harris come to power. However, this amount is nothing compared to the $32 billion that Soros has funneled into his foundations over the years.

The younger Soros and heir to the thrown even boasted that he can hardly imagine any situation where he would less influential in his current position than as a politician. What is this, if not an open admission that the Soros network is building the network of networks?

And now, their new plan—as openly admitted by liberal MEP Daniel Freund and reported by the liberal newspaper EUObserver—is to relocate their headquarters to Brussels and have European institutions take over USAID’s role as their financier and fund distributor. With the collapse of USAID, Brussels would serve as the "band-aid" for the international liberal network.

The list of concerns regarding this move is long. The threat is very real. The Patriots for Europe will fight against the expansion of the Soros network at the European level, and we will sweep them out of Hungary. We will not allow NGOs, left-wing media outlets, and political parties—all formerly funded by American taxpayer money, Soros funds, and Brussels subsidies—to steal the decision-making power of the Hungarian people, as they had attempted to do during the 2022 parliamentary elections, according to intelligence reports. The era of the U.S. Embassy handing out dollars to the leftist media is over. And we will not allow organizations like Freedom House, Amnesty International, the Helsinki Committee, or any other Soros-affiliated group to dictate how Hungarians should live.

This will be the great battle of the coming period, and we are prepared to fight it.

We will defend Hungary’s sovereignty!

Balazs Orban concluded his post.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, the political director of the Hungarian prime minister. (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)