Balazs Orban: We Are The Future!

"The Trump tornado has changed the world in a matter of weeks: yesterday, we were the heretics, today, we are the mainstream. We were the past, but now no one disputes it: the future belongs to the Patriots," wrote Balazs Orban, PM Viktor Orban's political director, in a post on his social media.

2025. 02. 09. 14:29
Hungary has become a target of the international globalist elite because it has successfully resisted immigration, defended Christian culture, and upheld the traditional family model, Balazs Orban emphasized in his post. He highlighted that in Hungary, migration pressure has reduced to zero, gender propaganda has been banned from schools, and the country's Fundamental Law enshrines the protection of Christian values and the traditional definition of family. He also noted that Hungary offers the lowest tax burdens for businesses in Europe.

Brussels bureaucrats, U.S. Democrats, and the Soros network have launched a witch hunt against us because we defended our homeland. Meanwhile, they ruined Europe: the European economy has sunk, and our money is being sent to Ukraine for a hopeless war. Europe's invasion by illegal migrants and its population replacement are no longer conspiracy theories but reality itself,

– Balazs Orban wrote on his social media.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Patriots for Europe party summit in Madrid on February 7, 2025 (Photo: MTI)

