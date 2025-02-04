Hungary FM: EU Has Isolated Itself

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto ironically called the behavior of the Brussels elite toward the world's two largest economies a wise move. He said:

Under Ursula von der Leyen’s leadership in recent years the European Union has isolated itself from the two largest players in the global economy by Brussels showering insults on the new US president and imposing tariffs on Chinese electric car products. These were "wise" moves…

"The consequence: European competitiveness has plunged to unprecedented depths. However, Hungary’s strategy is working: our policy of economic neutrality has resulted in record investments and employment."

Today in Warsaw, we will present our arguments at the meeting of trade ministers,

Peter Szijjarto concluded his post.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Csaba Krizsan)