Európai UnióSzijjártó PéterUrsula von der Leyen
magyar

Hungary FM: EU Has Isolated Itself

The Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade has traveled to Warsaw for the meeting of trade ministers.

Edmár Attila
2025. 02. 04. 15:57
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Csaba Krizsan)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Csaba Krizsan)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto ironically called the behavior of the Brussels elite toward the world's two largest economies a wise move. He said:

Under Ursula von der Leyen’s leadership in recent years the European Union has isolated itself from the two largest players in the global economy by Brussels showering insults on the new US president and imposing tariffs on Chinese electric car products. These were "wise" moves…

"The consequence: European competitiveness has plunged to unprecedented depths. However, Hungary’s strategy is working: our policy of economic neutrality has resulted in record investments and employment."

Today in Warsaw, we will present our arguments at the meeting of trade ministers,

Peter Szijjarto concluded his post.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Csaba Krizsan)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekWellor

Mindenki erről beszél, szétkattintják a Majkát kifigurázó Wellor-dalt

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Meghódította az internet népét.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.