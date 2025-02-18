Rendkívüli

Orosz–ukrán háború: mi a tétje a mai tárgyalásnak?

Hungary FM: We've Been Waiting for This for Three Years!

Tomorrow in Riyadh, negotiations between the United States and Russia on peace in Ukraine will begin, led by their respective foreign ministers. The pro-war Europeans are screaming because they don’t have a seat at the table, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on his social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 02. 18. 10:42
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook, Peter Szijjarto)
We, pro-peace Hungarians, have been waiting for this for three years!" Peter Szijjarto wrote on his social media. Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade recalled:

Tomorrow in Riyadh, negotiations between the United States and Russia on peace in Ukraine will begin, led by their respective foreign ministers. The pro-war Europeans are screaming because they don’t have a seat at the table… but why would they? These talks are about peace—there’s no place for war advocates there!

As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, the U.S. and Russian delegations will meet on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia to discuss resolving the Ukraine crisis.

Cover photo: Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook / Peter Szijjarto)

 

