PM Orban: Ukraine War Could Easily Become EU's Afghanistan

Viktor Orban also recalled that earlier, at the beginning of the mass migration period, more than half the societies supported doing something good for those considered refugees. Then slowly but surely, it turned out that they are fundamentally not refugees, and are being organized by people smugglers . "This whole thing is an international black business. And now, terrorism is surfacing. The problem is that the elite was so committed to the ideology that now it's hard to change their stance," said PM Orban, who also highlighted that Germany will soon hold elections where everyone can see what he's talking about.

He also pointed out that democracy is a concept that we use too much and probably too often without precisely understanding what it means.

There are many theories, as you know, but the most essential is the Greek-origin theory of democracy. According to it, democracy means two things at once: the participation and involvement of the people. However, the participation of the people must result in good governance. If the involvement of the people, public opinion, doesn't result in good governance, that's anarchy, not democracy. And now in Europe, we are heading towards a situation where people have the opportunity to vote, but they have no chance for good governance. So, in Western Europe, we are moving toward a kind of anarchy in public life,

– Mr. Orban stated.

The European economy is in trouble

PM Orban also explained that the German economy is part of the European framework, because there is a single market, which, however, is in trouble. "I've been in international politics for over 30 years, and I remember that 30 years ago, the European Union was the world’s largest economy. Now, it’s only third. And if you look at the five largest economies in the world, none of them are European. So, the European Union is not an economic success story. And the success of the European Union has always been closely tied to the success of the German economy. And now they are suffering, and we are suffering too. The reason is very simple. The German economy and the European economy had a well-functioning structural model. Cheap Russian energy met with advanced European technology, and we were competitive. But now, after the war, we are isolated from cheap energy, and there is no new strategy on how to be competitive. This is why China and the United States – especially with President Trump back – are obviously in a much better position than we are. We are suffering because of the lack of leadership, ideas, and visions," he highlighted.

Tucker Carlson then reminded Mr. Orban that the Biden administration had forced Germany into the green deal by blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline. "So, the biggest player in NATO is committing an act of terror, industrial terrorism, against NATO's second-largest player. How is it that NATO still exists, honestly? And why is no one talking about this?"- asked the American journalist.

Hungary is a small country. If this had happened to Hungary, it would have had a massive impact, no question. But you know, this is Germany...

– Orban Viktor replied sarcastically. He then pointed out that Hungary’s main criticism of the European Union right now is that it is waging war on everyone who could potentially be an important partner. The European Union has tried to build a bloc instead of pursuing a strategy based on connectivity and sensible business dealings with everyone.

The Russia-Ukraine war is dangerous

Tucker Carlson asked Viktor Orban what he thought of the Western accusations that he is a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin. PM Orban said these accusations are so ridiculous that it is always a dilemma for him whether to respond or not.

My job is to serve my nation. Second, we have memories with the Russians that are not exactly honeymoon memories. The Russians have always kept their word when we made agreements with Putin, and this has been true on my part as well. Therefore, my approach to the Russians is not as negative and crazy as many Western leaders' is right now. And my position on the war between Ukraine and Russia has always been this: this war is not about Ukraine. The strategic reason for this war is NATO expansion. If we want to expand NATO, the Russians will never accept it. Whether you like it or not, they will not allow us to come closer to their borders. So, when the war broke out, because Russia invaded Ukraine to definitively stop NATO membership and occupy territories, I told my colleagues that we must isolate this whole conflict as much as possible and as quickly as possible. Otherwise, the conflict will accelerate, it will consume more money, and it will claim more victims and more lives,

– Viktor Orban recalled. "And you know, when two Slavic nations are at war, it’s serious because both are military-based nations. This is not just a geopolitical game; it’s a human tragedy, by the way. But now, the Western strategy is to keep fighting as long as necessary, so unfortunately, I am left alone. We voted, and I was the only one who opposed the European Union’s involvement in the war later. Now, the Slovaks are following this path, along with the Vatican, and now even President Donald Trump. This is a new story because your president is following the same path that we are," PM Orban told Tucker Carlson. The journalist then asked why the Biden administration wanted to continue the war and what its impact had been on Hungary.

Because of the sanctions and the war, we lose about 7 billion euros a year in the south. We don’t know the exact numbers, but Europe spent almost 200 billion euros, which has left the European economy. As I said, we’re losing our jobs, our well-functioning economic strategy, which was the foundation of the European economy. Another problem is that many people are fleeing from Ukraine. No one knows exactly how many, but it’s tens of millions. The industrial area has been completely destroyed, and people are just fleeing. And if President Trump can’t find a solution, this war could easily become Afghanistan for the European Union,

– he emphasized, then added that the war is consuming energy, lives, money, everything, and destroying the framework for normal life in the European Union. "The difficulty is that this is not my challenge, but President Trump’s challenge – how to convince the Russians to stop the war, while the Russians are essentially winning. Fortunately, it’s not my job to find an answer, but I am convinced that if you try to find a solution only in the relationship between Russia and Ukraine, you will never find one. From the American perspective, the Biden administration has succeeded in pushing Russia into deep integration with China, PM Orban explained.

We've made a historic mistake that will define at least the next 100 years, he opined.

And "now, as the West started increasingly absorbing Ukraine, first at the military level, by developing their army, and then even diplomatically, with discussions about Ukraine’s potential NATO membership, they have turned the buffer zone into a war zone, he added.

– Even though I have many critical comments, it doesn’t matter if we look at what has happened in Ukraine over the past few years from the right perspective. They decided to go to war to defend their own territory, their right to join NATO, and to belong to the Western architecture, the security and economic architecture. That was their decision, and that’s why they are fighting. And tens of thousands of lives have been lost, and they are fighting heroically. So, I am very cautious about making critical comments about the president or Ukraine because what they have done is truly something heroic and historic," Mr. Orban said. However, Ukraine may have misunderstood the West, thinking that the West would support Ukraine forever, he added.

And that’s why their behavior was not exactly what it should be considered as normal. Because when you’re in trouble, and you need help, you go somewhere to ask for help. Instead, they have communicated with us in an inappropriate tone. They thought that they could do this because the West would remain behind them forever. If you understand the history of Western politics, this is a misconception, may I say. That's is not what the West has done in the last several years. So I'm sure that sooner or later they will be left alone: the war, the financial support and the military support is over. So, my heart is with the Ukrainians, but they are in big, big trouble,

– he said. PM Orban emphasized that now everyone thinks we have a problem called Russia, which is true, but soon we will have another problem called Ukraine. Despite the change in the American position, Brussels issued a statement saying they will continue the war as they have, regardless of what the Americans say.

It is possible that we will see a definitive solution within the next six months, but possibly even earlier. "So, strong people make peace, weak people make war. Now we have strong leaders," he said.

At the end of the interview, Tucker Carlson mentioned that Viktor Orban is the longest-serving prime minister in Europe, to which Mr. Orban responded that he has another record, too – having spent 16 years in opposition.

Just because they accuse me of not being democratic, you know, don’t forget that. Okay, 19 years in government, that’s something. But 16 years in opposition and leading it, that’s even more. So, I know both sides of democracy, the sunny and the "rainy" side, too. So, I never left politics, even when I lost the election,

– Mr. Orban said. Then he added that he believes the majority in Europe is moving towards a pro-peace stance, and that now the pro-peace camp is the bigger.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban gave an interview to American commentator Tucker Carlson, one of Donald Trump's close allies (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)