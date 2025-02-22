PM Orban: We’ve Been Fighting for 15 years—A Handful of Hungarian Rebels Against the Empire

PM Viktor Orban began his annual address with a joke about meteorologists. He quipped that politics is a related profession—"However, if a meteorologist is wrong, we just get wet; if a prime minister is wrong, you need a lifeboat not an umbrella."

"It’s hard to predict what tomorrow brings, but in today’s world, it’s hard to say what even happened yesterday," he summarized.

He shared a lesson learned from Imre Pozsgay: "Nothing is as changeable as the past."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban giving his annual State of the Republic address at the Varkert Bazar on February 22, 2025. (Photo: Attila Polyak)

The prime minister admitted that before each annual address, he reads his previous year’s speech - a practice he considers "old school".

"When our opponents today are confronted with their lies, they just respond with, 'That was yesterday, today is today.' So, to make a long story short, I have an easy job—last year I said Hungary’s room for maneuver would expand rather than shrink, and that’s exactly what happened."

He noted that by June of last year, they had achieved a victory in the European Parliament (EP) elections, the second largest in the EU. "The word 'patriot' is sounding more loudly in Brussels today than ever," the PM said.

Viktor Orban recalled the challenges of the previous year: the loss of Hungary’s president and Fidesz's lead EP candidate, worsening war conditions, a struggling economy, and the U.S. ambassador siding with the opposition.

"There was betrayal too."

It turns out the journey from the front row of last year's address to Mr. Weber’s cash register in Brussels isn’t that long.

"A good lesson for all: whoever betrays friends will betray their party—would such a person not betray their country too?" Orban posed the rhetorical question referring to ex-Fidesz supporter turned opposition leader Peter Magyar. In the end everyone gets what they deserve, the PM added.

He stressed loyalty within the party, saying:

if someone doesn't feel the magic of loyalty in Fidesz, they have no place being there.

Mr Orban indicated that time has provided experience. The only thing that is constant in politics is change. According to the PM, while everyone is giving and receiving punches, the trick is that you have to remain standing even when you receive more than you give.

A handful of rebels against the Empire

"Without suffering, there is no victory. We only have to wait 14 more months for the next one," he said. Orban described 2024 as a "manly year" where we saw that cooperation proved successful."

They said we are the past; it turns out we are the future,

He said noting that this handful of Hungarian rebels have been fighting against the Empire for 15 years. He claimed Hungary has been a key player in changing the world,

acting as both herald and pioneer in this "rebellion",

despite difficult and seemingly hopeless times. He tipped his hat to the commitment and steadfastness of Hungarians.

"I’m grateful to serve such a people—politicians worldwide envy this," he added.

The Hungarian government stood up for peace, protected the country from Soros, protected families from utility bill inreases, provided job opportunities to an additional million people and now 4.7 million people are working in Hungary. He thanked Pope Francis for standing by our country on the issue of peace and wished the Holy Father well.

2025: The year of breakthrough

Switching metaphors, Orban said, "After last year’s undulating ballad, this year brings intense Rock 'N Roll".

"Now it's about winning, not just merely surviving; Hungary has rebelled so far, but now we want to win. The US has followed suit and also rebelled. Although Trump can't win instead of us, he can improve our chances. He isn’t our savior, he’s our comrade-in-arms."

We’ve have a chance to break through the Empire’s lines,

he said, spurring on the audience: "Let’s make 2025 the year of breakthrough."

He claimed opponents have received a huge blow and that for the first time he sees them fearful and retreating, but warned against underestimating them.

The PM reminded that the U.S. is tossing out the skeletons in the closet and exposing a "corrupt, oppressive power machine"

funneling billions from the US budget to fake civil organizations, journalists, judges, prosecutors, and politicians to sustain a liberal "opinion dictatorship" and political oppression throughout the Western World, including Hungary.

Nothing is what they said it was, the PM noted.

Hungary, he said, has been Brussels' opposition for 15 years; Fidesz is the national government, but the opposition of Brussels. "It’s time to row back from international waters and focus on our own affairs. And for starters we must set the Empire's outpost in Brussels straight."

Plans include appointing a government commissioner to collect from the U.S. all relevant data about Hungary, introducing laws to curb foreign influence via NGOs, holding all to account, and shutting down the "Soros network's" financial taps.

"Following our opening to the East, we will focus on the West - something the opposition has been wanting," he joked.

According to the prime minister, they can do away with the Empire's Budapest outpost by Easter like a "spring cleaning", but that at the same time they will also have to fight a wide-ranging battle with Brussels. He said that similar sovereignty protection laws are being passed in other patriotic countries, citing Georgia and Israel as examples.

Five Major Battles with Brussels



Viktor Orban outlined five key disputes: migration, pension sustainability, energy prices, gender issues, and EU oversight.

On the issue of migration, we will not stand down, he stated.

Regarding the gender issue the prime minister suggested including "a person is either a man or a woman" in the Fundamental Law. On this point, he also said that Pride Parade organizers should save their time and money instead of preparing for their procession.

"Brussels claims that our pension system is unsustainable, urging the scrapping of the 13th-month pension," the prime minister rejected this, adding that Brussels only wants that money diverted to multinationals.

Brussels is also advocating for the elimination of utility bill cuts, which he said ensures the financial survival of millions of families.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, Viktor Orban said: "The war’s endgame is about NATO absorbing Ukraine, which was a buffer zone between NATO and Russia. Why liberals thought Russia would sit idly by remains a mystery."

He declared:

Ukraine will never join the EU against Hungary’s will,

citing harm to Hungarian farmers and the economy.

According to the Prime Minister, there are countries in Europe that have no chance of avoiding economic hardship, but Hungary has a good chance.

To secure employment, the government launched the "Hundred New Factories Program" and stressed production over services. "We must fight for our existing factories and speed up preparations for technological changes expected by 2030."

We are progressing in preparations but we must accelerate the tempo,

he said expecting the return of Laszlo Palkovics.

Announcement: Mothers of two or three children also receive income tax exemption

Viktor Orban announced lifelong, full income tax exemption for mothers with two or three children—mirroring current exemptions for those with four children—effective from October 2025 (for three-child mothers) and January 2026 (in stages for two-child mothers).

"Parents raising children shouldn’t be at a financial disadvantage compared to those who have no children," he emphasized.

He supported his belief that financial security boosts birth rates by saying: without the child support system his government introduced in 2010, there would be 200 thousand fewer children in Hungary.

On the housing front, the prime minister spoke of plans including a 5% mortgage rate cap starting April 1, and a "student quarter" with new dormitories for 18 thousand students.

Inflation: price caps, VAT refunds for pensioners

Viktor Orban also announced plans to curb inflation. With stores and chains amassing profits by raising the prices of basic foodstuffs, he floated the idea of reintroducing price caps on certain goods. And VAT refunds will be available to pensioners from the second half of the year on select groceries.

Cash to Receive Constitutional Protection

Viktor Orban announced support for granting constitutional protection to cash usage. According to the prime minister, tangible security can only be provided by cash, and they await Minister Janos Lazar's parliamentary proposal on the matter.

He also noted that he anticipates serious debate regarding the right to self-preservation of small settlements.

Do they have the means to preserve their village size and rural character?

he asked, adding that if there is an opportunity, the government will provide tools for this.

"A village is not an experimental field but our heritage," PM Orban stated, assigning Tibor Navracsics the task of drafting a law on the right to self-preservation.

The Opposition: New show, stage and puppet, but the same old hand

Speaking about the opposition, Orban said he sees their opponents making threats again. He noted that the government side does not make threats, but dislikes being threatened. To maintain order, they will require MEPs to submit asset declarations similar to those required of Hungarian MPs. He encouraged parliamentary group leader Mate Kocsis to develop the related legislation.

How many times have we seen them throughout history? In various formations, serving imperial courts that have bought and maintained them—politicians acting as lackeys. They’ve always been whatever served their interests. They’ve been everything except Hungarian patriots. Now, we’re stuck with them again, just dressed in Brussels attire,

the PM said of the opposition.

He noted that Brussels only cares about having a submissive government in Hungary.

"Now there’s a new show, stage and puppet, but the same old hand," the Prime Minister remarked. He compared the current situation to the pre-1990 era, when Moscow ensured impunity for communists, claiming that Brussels now ensures impunity for liberals.

"For us, it’s a daily fine of one million euros for keeping migrants out, while our opponents get away with actual crimes. Immunity is granted in exchange for an oath of loyalty," he added.

"May God be above us all. Hungary above all else. Go Hungary, go Hungarians!" Prime Minister Orban concluded his annual address with his customary closing.

