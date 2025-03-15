Hungary FM: Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict Approaches Resolution

Peter Szijjarto wrote that the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia could come to an end with the peace agreement that was finalized on Friday, according to his Azerbaijani counterpart and friend, Jeyhun Bayramov.

According to FM Peter Szijjarto, the conflict is nearing a resolution. (Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary/ MTI)

FM Szijjarto: Agreement is key step toward peace

While acknowledging that this does not mark the end of the peace process, Szijjarto emphasized that it represents a significant milestone toward restoring a peaceful and stable life for people in the Caucasus region.

Of course, this is not yet the end of the peace process, but it is a very important step toward ensuring that the people of the Caucasus region can regain the possibility of a peaceful and calm life,

he highlighted.

We welcome this development and hope that this agreement will soon be followed by a genuine peace settlement,

Szijjarto concluded.

Cover Photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto and Azerbaijan's Foreign Affairs Minister Jeyhun Bayramov (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)