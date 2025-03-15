AzerbajdzsánÖrményországSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict Approaches Resolution

In addition to the ongoing war in Ukraine, there are unfortunately many conflicts worldwide, but one of them now seems to be moving toward resolution, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto stated on his social media page. In his post, Szijjarto was referring to the Armenian-Azeri conflict, which now appears to be shifting toward peace.

Odrobina Kristóf
Forrás: MTI Facebook2025. 03. 15. 11:35
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto and Azerbaijan's Foreign Affairs Minister Jeyhun Bayramov (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Peter Szijjarto wrote that the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia could come to an end with the peace agreement that was finalized on Friday, according to his Azerbaijani counterpart and friend, Jeyhun Bayramov.

Szijjártó Péter szerint nyugvópont felé közelít a konfliktus
According to FM Peter Szijjarto, the conflict is nearing a resolution. (Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary/ MTI)

FM Szijjarto: Agreement is key step toward peace

While acknowledging that this does not mark the end of the peace process, Szijjarto emphasized that it represents a significant milestone toward restoring a peaceful and stable life for people in the Caucasus region.

Of course, this is not yet the end of the peace process, but it is a very important step toward ensuring that the people of the Caucasus region can regain the possibility of a peaceful and calm life,

he highlighted.

We welcome this development and hope that this agreement will soon be followed by a genuine peace settlement,

Szijjarto concluded.

Cover Photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto and Azerbaijan's Foreign Affairs Minister Jeyhun Bayramov (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekSZDSZ

Kuncze Gábor borította a bilit, a tartalma azonban a saját fejére hullott

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Összeült az Orbán-gyűlölő galeri.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.