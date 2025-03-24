Hungary FM: Exposes USAID-Backed Media Lies

"I see that the USAID-backed media has started spreading false interpretations of our phone conversation yesterday with my Austrian counterpart," Hungary's Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Szijjarto posted on social media.

The truth is as follows: The Austrian Foreign Minister did indeed speak to me about the increasingly violent crimes against homosexuals, BUT NOT IN HUNGARY—IN AUSTRIA. He also spoke about the dangers posed by radical Islamists to the LGBTQ community IN AUSTRIA, NOT IN HUNGARY.

The Hungarian minister emphasized that his Austrian counterpart described two major public security threats existing in Austria, to which he responded by assuring him that such incidents have not occurred and will not occur in Hungary, unlike in Austria.

Despite this fact, Telex falsely reported that violence against homosexuals is rising in Hungary.

