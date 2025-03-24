Illiterate, Non-German-Speaking Students a Huge Strain on Austrian Schools

The move aims to ease their integration into the school system and address challenges posed by their lack of prior formal education, but the opposition Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) insists that the move is merely a treatment of the symptoms and fails to address the root cause of mass immigration, according to the RMX News portal.

According to a report by Austrian Exxpress newspaper, between 2023 and 2024, a total of 22,266 school-age children—mostly from Syria—applied for asylum in Austria, with 18 062 being granted refugee status. This represents the highest number ever recorded. The influx has placed enormous pressure on Austria’s education system, with an average of 174 new pupils—equivalent to eight full classrooms—arriving in the country each week. The primary driver behind this surge has been family reunification,

but many of the arriving children have never attended school, having spent years in refugee camps in Turkey or Lebanon.

Teachers and school administrators, particularly in urban areas, are struggling to cope with the strain. In Vienna alone, the 2022/23 academic year saw 4,000 new primary school pupils enter the system, necessitating the creation of additional classes and leaving educators on the brink of burnout. Last week, Austria’s new governing coalition announced that it plans to introduce a temporary “zero quota” on family reunifications, arguing that this measure is necessary to manage the current refugee crisis and alleviate the burden on the country’s social services.

To ease the growing strain on schools, Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr has introduced orientation classes designed to prepare migrant children for the Austrian school environment.

Many of these new students not only lack proficiency in German, but they also have no foundational literacy or numeracy skills. Some have never held a pen, followed structured school rules, or demonstrated respect towards female teachers due to cultural differences.

Under the new system, children will first attend a six-month orientation course where they will acquire basic German language skills, essential classroom behaviours—such as writing, using scissors, and following etiquette—as well as fundamental social values, including respect, equality, and tolerance.

Following this preparatory phase, students will either transition into mainstream classes or be placed in German-language support classes, depending on their progress. “This is a way to introduce young people with no prior schooling experience to the concept of learning,” Mr. Wiederkehr explained. “For most of them, the next step will be the German-language preparatory class. But even there, teaching German is difficult if the pupils have never sat in a classroom before. The orientation class is designed to prepare them for this step while also relieving pressure on both mainstream and German-language support classes,” the minister pointed out.

The decision on whether a child will participate in an orientation class will be made following an initial assessment interview to evaluate their prior education and literacy level. While the education ministry has yet to determine how many orientation classes will be required for the next academic year, it is actively working on curriculum development. School psychologists and integration services will also be involved in the initiative.