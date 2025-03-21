UkrajnaKDNPSimicskó IstvánEurópai Unió
magyar

Istvan Simicsko: Ukraine's EU Membership Would Fundamentally Shake Our Country

The parliamentary group leader of the Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP),the junior partner in Hungary's ruling party alliance, stated that Ukraine's membership currently poses financial, agricultural, healthcare, and security risks.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 03. 21. 15:57
Istvan Simicsko , Christian Democratic People's Party group leader in Hungary's Parliament (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"Should Ukraine become a member of the European Union?" Istvan Simicsko posed the question in his latest video, warning that Brussels's plan could push the entire EU into a hopeless situation while the ongoing war in our neighboring country has already demanded considerable sacrifices from Europeans.

He emphasized that Hungary's ruling Fidesz-KDNP alliance is working to alleviate the burdens caused by the prolonged conflict, which weigh heavily on Hungary’s economy and families. Meanwhile, Brussels continues to vote for war instead of peace, which could bring a real solution.

Simicsko pointed out: 

joining the European Union requires the fulfillment of strict conditions, such as the stability of institutions that guarantee the rule of law and human rights, as well as meeting specific economic criteria. These safeguards protect the EU from undesirable economic and social impacts while also ensuring significant progress in the given candidate country.

He stressed that Ukraine’s potential accession poses financial, agricultural, healthcare, and security risks. While it is understandable that Ukrainians want integration as soon as possible to improve their standard of living, he believes that granting membership under the current circumstances would be a premature and reckless move.

That is why our answer is: No. We reject yet another misguided decision that could fundamentally destabilize both the EU and Hungary,

Simicsko declared.

He also announced that Fidesz-KDNP wants to give Hungarian citizens the opportunity to express their stance on the issue. Between mid-April and the end of May, ballots will be sent out, which can be completed and returned to the government free of charge by mail.

he urged.

This is about our future—may as many of us as possible voice our opinion,

the politician concluded his post.

 

Cover photo: Istvan Simicsko , Christian Democratic People's Party group leader in Hungary's Parliament (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Tóth Tamás Antal
idezojelekBrüsszel

Brüsszel teljesen és végérvényesen inkompetens

Tóth Tamás Antal avatarja

Állítsuk vissza… No nem csak az óráinkat, de a nemzetek önrendelkezését is!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.