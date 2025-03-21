"Should Ukraine become a member of the European Union?" Istvan Simicsko posed the question in his latest video, warning that Brussels's plan could push the entire EU into a hopeless situation while the ongoing war in our neighboring country has already demanded considerable sacrifices from Europeans.

He emphasized that Hungary's ruling Fidesz-KDNP alliance is working to alleviate the burdens caused by the prolonged conflict, which weigh heavily on Hungary’s economy and families. Meanwhile, Brussels continues to vote for war instead of peace, which could bring a real solution.

Simicsko pointed out: